FULL CONCENTRATION: Vaughn Wilson looks at the ball intensely as he is about to connect with a forehand during his stunning 6-1, 6-0 triumph over top seed Nabeel Mohammed in the semi-finals last week of the Shell Tranquillity Open Tennis tournament, Victoria Avenue, Port of Spain.

Wilson went on to capture his first Tranquil singles title by beating Akiel Duke in the final last Tuesday.

Photo: ISHMAEL SALANDY