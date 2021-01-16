SONNY WILLIAMS will attempt to capture his second title when the curtain finally falls on the 2020 Shell Tranquillity Open Tennis Tournament today at the club’s courts, Victoria Avenue, Port of Spain.
The two-week tournament was actually scheduled to be completed on March 21 last year, but was halted six days before because of the Covid-19 pandemic and only resumed last week Friday.
Williams captured his first title two days ago when he combined with Farid Youssef to edge Athelstan Phillips and Nicholas Sellier 5-7, 6-4, 10/6 in the veterans’ doubles final.
The task will be far more difficult for the Vincentian today in the equivalent singles title match as he will be up against Richard McLetchie, who has won an incredible nine titles from nine outings since joining the Over-45 ranks three years ago.
Williams does have the psychological advantage however, as he and Youssef stunned top seeds McLetchie and multiple Tranquil veterans’ singles and doubles champ Kendall Cuffy just before the shutdown in the doubles quarter-finals.
Also on the side of the unseeded player is the fact that he also played a singles semi-final match yesterday, while McLetchie will be in a competitive match for the first time in 11 months after Ricky Villaroel failed to show for their clash.
Returning to the tournament after an absence of over five years, former champ Rawle Boyce was defeated 6-3, 7-6 (7/5) by Williams.
The senior veterans’ title match will also be contested at 3 p.m. today.
In yesterday’s Over-60 semis, top seed and defending champ Phillips surrendered just one game against Michael Pemberton, while No. 2 seed Garry Siewdass was a 6-1, 6-2 winner over Ken Aberdeen.
The open singles events were contested from last week Friday until Tuesday. Vaughn Wilson lifted his very first Tranquil trophy and Carlista Mohammed made it No. 5 to complete a Triple Crown after winning doubles with Cameron Wong and mixed doubles with Nabeel Mohammed just before the shutdown.