Sorrillo, Durant for Olympic trials

Kamaria Durant

T&T SPRINTER: Kamaria Durant

Sprinters Rondel Sorrillo, Jonathan Farinha, Ayodele Taffe and Kamaria Durant are among the athletes expected to be on show at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Mucurapo, on Sunday, in the first of two Olympic Games trial meets.

National Association of Athletics Administrations of Trinidad and Tobago (NAATT) acting president, George Comissiong told the Express, yesterday, that the meets are being staged to facilitate home-based athletes with a realistic shot at earning selection for the July 23 to August 8 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.

Comissiong added that three standout athletes will not be on Sunday’s start list — shot putter Cleopatra Borel, 2013 400 metres hurdles world champion Jehue Gordon and javelin thrower Shakeil Waithe.

“Cleo, Jehue and Shakeil have indicated they’re no longer trying to qualify,” said Comissiong.

In a media release, yesterday, the NAAATT said that the relevant authority has granted permission to stage the meets.

“NAAATT has received approval from Minister of Health, Terrance Deyalsingh, to host two Olympic Trials on June 20 and 27 respectively. These events are intended to provide our Olympic hopefuls with final opportunities to attain the relevant standards for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. The qualification period for the Olympics ends on June 29.”

The release stressed the importance of “compliance with the Covid-19 measures that are being implemented”.

“The events will be by invitation to eligible athletes only and no spectators will be allowed. NAAATT has developed a series of measures to protect the well-being of all participants and these will be rigidly enforced.”

Sunday’s first Olympic Games trial meet will feature six events—men’s and women’s 100 metres, 200m and 400m. Action starts at 10am.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

FUND FOOTBALL

FUND FOOTBALL

FORMER minister of sports Anil Roberts has said that the Government of the day has an obligation to assist football, especially given the lowly state which the local game has reached.

Holder:WI must dig deep in 2nd Test

Holder:WI must dig deep in 2nd Test

Former West Indies Test captain Jason Holder said the home team just wasn’t good enough in the first Test against South Africa and insisted that it is now up to the individual players to dig deep and turn things around in the second match starting Friday at the Darren Sammy Cricket Ground in St Lucia.

Sorrillo, Durant for Olympic trials

Sorrillo, Durant for Olympic trials

Sprinters Rondel Sorrillo, Jonathan Farinha, Ayodele Taffe and Kamaria Durant are among the athletes expected to be on show at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Mucurapo, on Sunday, in the first of two Olympic Games trial meets.

Gray wants adjustments for 2nd Test

Former West Indies fast bowler Tony Gray has said there was no logical reason for the West Indies to opt to bat first in the first Test against South Africa and wants adjustments made to the pitch for the second match on Friday.

WIPA applauds Sir Learie, Haynes ICC inductions

The West Indies Players’ Association (WIPA) has hailed Desmond Haynes and the late Sir Learie Constantine on their induction to the ICC Hall of Fame.

Sir Learie played in the very first Test for the West Indies in 1928. He went on to play 18 Tests, score 635 runs and take 58 wickets, earning the designation of “the first great West Indian all-rounder”.