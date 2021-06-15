Sorrillo, Durant for Olympic trials

Sprinters Rondel Sorrillo, Jonathan Farinha, Ayodele Taffe and Kamaria Durant are among the athletes expected to be on show at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Mucurapo, on Sunday, in the first of two Olympic Games trial meets.
National Association of Athletics Administrations of Trinidad and Tobago (NAATT) acting president, George Comissiong told the Express, yesterday, that the meets are being staged to facilitate home-based athletes with a realistic shot at earning selection for the July 23 to August 8 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.
Comissiong added that three standout athletes will not be on Sunday’s start list — shot putter Cleopatra Borel, 2013 400 metres hurdles world champion Jehue Gordon and javelin thrower Shakeil Waithe.
“Cleo, Jehue and Shakeil have indicated they’re no longer trying to qualify,” said Comissiong.
In a media release, yesterday, the NAAATT said that the relevant authority has granted permission to stage the meets.
“NAAATT has received approval from Minister of Health, Terrance Deyalsingh, to host two Olympic Trials on June 20 and 27 respectively. These events are intended to provide our Olympic hopefuls with final opportunities to attain the relevant standards for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. The qualification period for the Olympics ends on June 29.”
The release stressed the importance of “compliance with the Covid-19 measures that are being implemented”.
“The events will be by invitation to eligible athletes only and no spectators will be allowed. NAAATT has developed a series of measures to protect the well-being of all participants and these will be rigidly enforced.”
Sunday’s first Olympic Games trial meet will feature six events—men’s and women’s 100 metres, 200m and 400m. Action starts at 10am.