Soupe claims ‘Vuelta’ stage 7

GEOFFREY Soupe came out on top in the predicted sprint finish to win a crash-ridden stage seven of the Vuelta a Espana yesterday.

The French Total Energies rider sped down the left into the final corner with 300 metres to go before out-sprinting Orluis Aular and Edward Theuns, with Australian Kaden Groves finishing in fifth as he tried to win his third stage of the tour.

A crash in the middle of the peloton with six miles to go brought a few riders down, including American Sepp Kuss, but the winner of stage six was immediately back in the race. Three miles later another crash at the front of the race saw Dutchman Thymen Arensman (Ineos Grenadiers) taken down.

The seventh stage was a largely flat 201km ride from Utiel to Oliva and, after two riders attacked and broke away in the opening kilometre, the final 40-km saw the bunch ease their way to the finish as the teams lined up their sprinters.

Ander Okamika (Burgos-BH) and Jose Herrada (Cofidis) opened a gap of two minutes, 35 seconds at one stage but a puncture for Okamika allowed the peloton to close. Herrada was caught with 67km to go and Okamika was finally reeled in with 41km left.

Groves, winner of stages four and five, managed to win the intermediate sprint to maintain his grip on the green jersey. Frenchman Lenny Martinez (Groupama-FDJ) held onto the leader’s red jersey with an eight-second gap to Kuss. Spaniard Marc Soler is in third place, 51 seconds adrift of the leader.

An earlier crash saw Geraint Thomas and Kim Heiduk of Ineos Grenadiers involved, with the Welshman needing treatment before returning to the bunch. Today’s stage eight is a mountainous 165-km ride from Denia to Xorret de Cati.

CSA confirms series against West Indies ‘A’

FRINGE and emerging players will have an opportunity to impress the selection panel when the West Indies “A” team embarks on a rare tour of South Africa later this year.

Cricket South Africa confirmed yesterday that the Caribbean side will tour for a series of three “Tests” only against South Africa “A” in late November and December.

IN LIMBO

TOP TTO swimmer Dylan Carter says he is still undecided as to his participation in the 2023 Pan American Games scheduled for Santiago, Chile, from October 20 through November 5.

A contractual commitment with World Aquatics—the governing body for aquatics globally—for the World Cup Series that concludes in Budapest, Hungary, on October 22, may render unlikely his participation.

JORDANE DOOKIE captured her fourth ITF (International Tennis Federation) junior doubles title in five weeks while Kale Dalla Costa struck gold for the first time at this level, yesterday, at the National Racquet Centre, Tacarigua

A fluent 76 from left-hander Alick Athanaze upstaged an equally languid 78 from Shamarh Brooks to lead hosts Barbados Royals to an edifying six-wicket win against Jamaica Tallawahs in the Caribbean Premier League on Thursday night.

With his performances at the Commonwealth Youth Games earlier this month, star TTO junior swimmer Nikoli Blackman has earned the Trinidad Express star of the Month for August.

It was a close-run thing between Blackman and cyclist Nicholas Paul who distinguished him self at the UCI Cycling Track World Championships in Glasgow, Scotland with a silver medal in the sprint. Only five-time World champion Harrie Levreysen of the Netherlands was able to stop Paul.