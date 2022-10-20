SOUTH AFRICA-BOUND

Trinidad and Tobago will play netball in Africa for the first time, next year.

The Calypso Girls are “qualified to be invited” to the first Netball World Cup to be held on the African continent, carded for South Africa from July 28-August 6, 2023.

T&T qualified following Wednesday night’s 43-27 victory over the United States in the Americas Federation of Netball Association Championship (AFNA) on Wednesday night, joining Jamaica as regional qualifiers, with Barbados highly-favoured to become the region’s third representatives.