South clinch U-15 ‘Classic’

Trinidad and Tobago will be plotting a return to the top of the podium in regional youth cricket when Brendan Boodoo leads the national Under-15 side at the Cricket West Indies Rising Stars 2023 tournament from April 2 to 12 in Antigua.
Boodoo led South to victory in the Price Club Under-15 North/South Classic, Wednesday, while North captain Yasir Deen was selected as the vice-captain.
On Wednesday the top 26 players selected after the Scotiabank Under-15 Inter Zone tournament, won by Central Zone, were engaged in the final dress rehearsal before the national team was picked.
The Price Club sponsored Under-15 North/South Classic broke new ground for the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board as the first of four such match-ups to select national teams for regional tournaments.
There will also be North/South Classics in the Under-13, Under-17 and Under-19 age groups.
Wednesday, Sherma Lewis, representing The Price Club encouraged the youngsters to give their best, and play in the best spirit of the game in the important match.
Meanwhile, first vice-president of the TTCB, Arjoon Ramlal, who is also a CWI director, impressed on the North and South teams the importance of turning in a notable performance to make a strong claim for national selections and Boodoo along with Zane Maraj and Christian Lall did exactly that.
Lall was the top batter on the day, slamming 119 off 108 balls but in the end his team, North, fell five runs short.
South batted first and posted 254 for five with Boodoo hitting 60 and Maraj scoring 52.
Lall guided North to 215 for four in the 43 over before he was lbw to Ra’ed Ali Khan.
Alejandro Kassiram almost took North the rest of way but he was run by Maraj for 41 with the score on 246 for seven and still nine runs still needed in the final two overs. In the end, Maraj held his nerve bowling the final over to deliver the win.
Summarised scores:
South U-15s 254-5 (50 overs) (Brendan Boodoo 60 ret, Zane Maraj 52 ret, Dimitri Ramjattan 41) vs North U-15s 249 (49.3 overs) (Christian Lall 119, Maleek Lewis 35; Ra’ed Ali Khan 2/36, Zane Maraj 2/38)
— South won by 5 runs
T&T U-15 Squad: Brendan Boodoo (Captain), Yasir Deen (Vice-captain), Alejandro Kassiram, Christian Lall, Zakilon Beckles, Darius Batoosingh, Dimitri Ramjattan, Addi Ramsaran, Christian Ramnanan, Ra’ed Ali Khan, Ganesh Gobin, Zane Maraj, Scyon Charles, Arion Mohammed. Reserves: Renaldo Fournillier, Amrit Pittman, Israel Gonzales.