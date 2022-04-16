Dimitri Ramjattan played a crucial hand with both bat and ball yesterday to lead South to a seven-run victory on the Duckworth-Lewis method over North, in the rain-affected Price Club Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) Under-15 North/South Age Group Classic at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva.
After winning the toss and batting first, South posted 212 for nine off their 50 overs, with right-handers Zana Maraj top-scoring with an unbeaten 47 and Dimitri Ramjattan chipping in with a patient 41.
Set a revised target of 164 off 38 overs, North reached 156 for eight when the overs ran out. Player-of-the-match Ramjattan, bowling right-arm off-spin, was the top bowler for South, grabbing five wickets 41 runs off his seven overs.
Summarised scores
South 212-9 (50 overs) (Zane Maraj 47 n.o., Dimitri Ramjattan 41, Aadi Ramsaran 29; Tyler Ramroop 2/11, Varisht Ramdeen 2/21) vs North (Revised Target: 164 off 38 overs) 156-8 (38 overs) (Ashmir Singh 30, Renaldo Fournillier 28, Christian Lall 26, Israel Gonzales 23 n.o.; Dimitri Ramjattan 5/41)
—South won by seven runs (D/L)