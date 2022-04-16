South Under-15s

WINNERS: South Under-15s celebrate with the Price Club Under-15 North/South Classic trophy after defeating North by seven runs on the Duckworth-Lewis method, at the National Cricket Centre

in Balmain, Couva, yesterday.

Dimitri Ramjattan played a crucial hand with both bat and ball yesterday to lead South to a seven-run victory on the Duckworth-Lewis method over North, in the rain-affected Price Club Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) Under-15 North/South Age Group Classic at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva.

After winning the toss and batting first, South posted 212 for nine off their 50 overs, with right-handers Zana Maraj top-­scoring with an unbeaten 47 and Dimitri Ramjattan chipping in with a patient 41.

Set a revised target of 164 off 38 overs, North reached 156 for eight when the overs ran out. Player-of-the-match Ramjattan, bowling right-arm off-spin, was the top bowler for South, grabbing five wickets 41 runs off his seven overs.

Summarised scores

South 212-9 (50 overs) (Zane Maraj 47 n.o., Dimitri Ramjattan 41, Aadi Ramsaran 29; Tyler Ramroop 2/11, Varisht Ramdeen 2/21) vs North (Revised Target: 164 off 38 overs) 156-8 (38 overs) (Ashmir Singh 30, Renaldo Fournillier 28, Christian Lall 26, Israel Gonzales 23 n.o.; Dimitri Ramjattan 5/41)

—South won by seven runs (D/L)

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

DOUBLE GOLD!

DOUBLE GOLD!

Aaron Antoine and Keeran Sriskandarajah struck gold for Trinidad and Tobago, late yesterday,…

LONGER FORMAT

LONGER FORMAT

Former Cricket West Indies chairman of selectors Sir Clive Lloyd said the West Indies women batters need to put a higher price on their wicket and that playing the longer format of the game will help to do that.

Speaking on the Mason and Guest cricket radio show in Barbados on Tuesday, Lloyd told host Andrew Mason that despite the West Indies women getting into the semi-final of the Women’s World Cup in New Zealand recently, “they weren’t consistent enough”.