Fast bowlers Aadian Racha, Alexander Chase and Alvin Sonny all came to the party for South as they defeated North by eight wickets to clinch the Price Club Under-17 North/South Classic trophy at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva, yesterday.
Racha led the way with three wickets for seven runs from six overs while Chase took two for 15 off five and Sonny got two for 20 off six overs as North, who were sent in to bat first, were bundled out for 86 in 32.1 overs.
In reply, South, led by an unbeaten 47 from national Under-15 skipper Brendan Boodoo, reached 89 for two off 8.3 overs seal the win.
Racha got the ball rolling for South and was almost unplayable in the first five overs as he got one to lift off the surface to Samir Saroop who was caught behind for one.
After the initial breakthrough, the North innings took a nose dive as they slipped to 22 for six in the first ten overs of the 50-over innings.
Meanwhile, South had a couple of early hiccups, losing two wickets in the first four overs before Boodoo took them over the finish line.
Racha was named “Player of the Match” and “Best Bowler” while Boodoo got the “Best Batsman” trophy and Allan Suchit got the “Best Fielder” award for his five catches and a run out.
The Under-19 North/South Classic will be played today at the same venue from 9.30 a.m.
Summarised Scores:
North 86 (32.1 overs) (S McPherson 21; Aadian Racha 3/7, Alexander Chase 2/15, Alvin Sonny 2/20) vs South 89-2 (8.3 overs) (Brendan Boodoo 47 n.o.)
—South won by 8 wickets.