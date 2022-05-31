South East, Central clash in U-13 final

Zane Maraj

South East Under-13s will clash with Central Zone in the Scotiabank Under-13 NextGen Inter-Zone tournament final bowling off today from 10 a.m. at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva.

South East topped Group B following a huge 238-run victory in their final round-robin game against South West, with Zane Maraj scoring an unbeaten 106. Maraj followed up with a knock of 102 not out in the semi-final against North to reach the title game.

In their final Group B game, Maraj faced 71 balls and struck 17 fours in his top-score while Jordan Julien chipped in with 84 off 106 balls with 11 fours as South East posted 317 for four off a reduced 40 overs.

In reply, South West were all out for 79 with one player, Aidan Bodoe, reaching double figures with 16 off 64 balls. Julien, Maraj and Sameer Ramdath all picked up two wickets each for South East as they wrapped up an easy win.

Meanwhile, Central were runners up in Group B having won their final two matches in the group stage following a first-round defeat against South East.

Central defeated East by 226 runs in their semi-final clash to secure their place in the final while South East overcame North by 89 runs in the other semi. Maraj faced 87 balls in the semi and struck 14 fours as South East posted 230 for two off 40 overs. Julien was also among the runs with 51 off 85 balls.

North responded with 141 for seven with a top score of 38 for Mikaeel Ali. Maraj also made an impact with the ball, grabbing two for 21 from seven overs.

There will be an official opening ceremony from 9.30 a.m. ahead of the final when officials of Scotiabank and the TTCB will address and meet the teams.

