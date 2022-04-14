South East, Central in Under-17 final

South East will meet Central in the final of the Price Club Supermarket sponsored Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) Under-17 Inter-Zone tournament following close victories in their respective semi-finals yesterday and Wednesday.
On Wednesday, South East sneaked into the final with a nail-biting one-wicket victory over East at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva, while Central overcame North by eight runs in the second semi at the same venue yesterday.
Central, led by a 114 from skipper Justin Jagessar, posted a competitive 264 for nine off their 50 overs after they were sent in on a good batting wicket, while North were restricted to 256 for eight in their reply.
After the early dismissal of Kevin Maharaj in the third over, opening batter Jagessar joined with Luke Ali in a 190-run stand for the second wicket to set the platform for a big total.
However, both men fell within three balls of each other as the Central innings lost momentum in the final 15 overs.
Having faced 106 balls and struck nine fours and three sixes, the right-handed Jagessar was caught by Aditya Ramdeen off right-arm spinner Joshua Davis in the 35th over.
Ramdeen bowled the next over and had Ali caught by Rahul Lakhan for 66 off 99 balls as the innings slowed to a crawl.
Only four boundaries were scored in the final 15 overs as Central inched up to a competitive total.
In reply, North skipper and opening batter Kyle Ramdoo struck 89 off 87 balls with four sixes and seven fours, while Abdullah Cambridge hit 55 off 79 balls, however the northerners still fell short in the end.
Ramdoo had kept the chase alive for North after the early loss of Aditya Ramdeen in the third over, caught by wicketkeeper Tarrell Coombs off the bowling of medium pacer Fareez Ali for a “duck”.
Adrian Burk then put on 70 runs with the opener before he as trapped lbw by Alexander Chase, while Davis only managed five runs before being caught off Zachary Madray as North slipped to 103 for three.
Ramdoo followed shortly after, bowled by leg-spinner Kelvin Kanhai (one for 41) leaving North in trouble at 134 for four. However, Niall Maingot and Abdullah Cambridge kept them in the hunt with a crucial 83-run stand for the fourth wicket.
Maingot scored 42 off 52 balls before he was run out with 48 runs needed off the 38 balls.
Opening fast bowler Alvin Sonny then chimed in with two crucial strikes in the final five overs, bowling Arshad Harrilal for zero before getting the prized scalp of Cambridge to put Central on top as North were further reduced to 251 for seven with 14 runs needed off the final over. It proved to be just out of reach.
It was a similar sort of game on Wednesday but the chasing team held their nerve to win by one wicket on that occasion.
After bundling out East for a paltry 166 in 36 overs, South East struggled in their run chase and just got past the post, reaching 167 for nine wickets in 35.2 overs.
Romario King played the innings of his life, batting with patience and caution after coming to the crease at 76 for four and combining with Raul Ali (31) to take the score to 126 for five.
Then three quick wickets for the addition of only 13 runs looked like turning the tide for East Zone, but King was still there at 139 for eight, with South East facing a big task needing 27 runs to seal victory.
King’s 56-ball innings of 32 contained no boundaries and he featured in a valuable 22-run partnership with Aleem Mohammed (19 not out) to take the score to 161 before he was ninth man out leaving his team-mate to knock off the winning runs.
The final will be played at the NCC on Wednesday.
Summarised scores:
Central 264-9, 50 overs (Justin Jagessar 114, Luke Ali 66; Aditya Ramdeen 3/23, Joshua Davis 3/61) vs North 256-8 (50 overs) (Kyle Ramdoo 89, Abdullah Cambridge 55, Niall Maingot 42; Fareez Ali 2/50, Alvin Sonny 2/51)
—Central won by eight runs
East 166-6, 36 overs (Kavir Boodoosingh 50, Andrew Rambaran 37; Christian Rampersad 3/31) vs South East 167-9 (35.2 overs) (Christian Rampersad 33, Romario King 32, Rahul Ali 31, Aleem Mohammed 19 n.o.; Rikki Ragoonanan 3/35)
—South East won by one wicket