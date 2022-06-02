Cindy Mohammed

CHAMPIONS: South East Under-13s, flanked by Scotiabank Trinidad and Tobago’s Cindy Mohammed, left, and Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board president Azim Bassarath, right, celebrate with the Scotiabank Nextgen Under-13 Development Programme trophy after winning the final at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva, on Wednesday.

Zane Maraj continued his good run of form in the Scotiabank Nextgen Under-13 Development Programme, hitting an unbeaten 92 to guide South East to the title thanks to a three-wicket victory in the final at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva, on Wednesday.

After restricting Central to 174 for eight off their 40 overs, Maraj, who scored back-to-back centuries in the final group stage game and in the semi-final, dug deep again on Wednesday to help his team recover from a poor start to reach 178 for three with 14 balls to spare.

Maraj came to the crease after opener Jordan Julien fell for four in the fifth over and put on 42 runs with Sameer Ramdath before the innings started to fall apart.

Ramdath departed for 13 off the bowling of Ra’ed Ali Khan while Curtis Nanan (two) and Alvez Kalipersad (zero) fell off consecutive balls from Amrit Micheal-Pittiman, leaving South East struggling at 76 for four.

South East lost three more wickets before Adrian Singh joined Maraj in a match-witting 50-run stand for the eighth wicket.

Maraj scored quickly, striking 12 fours and a six having faced 85 balls while Singh was not out on 13 from 31 deliveries.

Earlier, Central had a solid start to the match with Zakariyya Mohammed and Khan sharing a 94-run stand for the second wicket before the innings went into decline.

Mohammed struck five fours and faced 75 balls for his 52 while Khan scored 41 off 64 balls with a six and four fours before both men were sent back by Zion Phillip (two for 30) in the 26th overs with the score in 126 for three.

The other Central batters never got going with the next highest scores coming from Reyad Jerome and Joshua Ali who scored 11 each.

Summarised scores:

Central 174-8 (40 overs) (Zakariyya Mohammed 52, Ra’ed Khan 41; Jayden Jagnanan 2/26, Zion Phillip 2/30) vs South East 178-7 (37.4 overs) (Zane Maraj 92 n.o.; Sanjay Naidoo 2/31, Amrit Micheal-Pittiman 2/33, Ra’ed Khan 2/39)

—South East won by three wickets.

