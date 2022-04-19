South East go for 2nd InterZone crown

South East will take aim at their second InterZone title this season when they tackle Central in the Price Club sponsored Under-17 InterZone tournament today at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva from 9.30 a.m.
The South East Zone won the corresponding Under-15 trophy earlier this season when they squared off against Central.
The U-15 final was abandoned due to rain and South East were crowned champions by virtue of playing unbeaten in the tournament.
This time around, Central are the unbeaten team heading into the final, having beating South East in the opening game of the tournament.
Both teams had close victories in their respective semi-finals last week with Central edging North by eight runs thanks to a century from skipper Justin Jagessar and South East beating East by one wicket.
SQUADS:
South East—Aadian Racha, Akshay Seecharan, Aleem Mohammed, Allan Suchit, Alon Roy, Brendan Boodoo, Christian Rampersad, Jayden John, Jonathan Ramnarace, Naiel Mohammed, Nickyle Jalim, Oshan Gobin, Rahul Ali, Scyon Charles, Romario King.
Central—Justin Jagessar, Kevin Kanhai, Alvin Sonny, Alex Chase, Luke Alii, Fareez Ali, Adrian Mahase, Thomas Walsh, Kevan Maharaj, Zachary Madray, Keran Ramdass, Keron Ramoutar, Terrel Coombs, Brandon Deonarine.