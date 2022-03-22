South East storm into NextGen U-15 final

Brendan Boodoo blazed an aggressive 117 and grabbed two wickets for 17 runs to guide South East Zone to an emphatic 156-run victory over North at Inshan Ali Park in Preysal, yesterday, as they secured their place in the Scotiabank NextGen Under-15 final.
Boodoo faced just 93 balls for his top-score of 117 to lead South East to 248 all out off 48.2 overs after they won the toss and opted to bat first. In reply, North were dismissed for 92 in 28.1 overs with only two batters getting to double figures.
When South East batted, the number three batter, Boodoo found himself in the middle early after pacer Dominic Redhead ran through the South East top order, removing both openers, Amit Chan (2) and Shiva Haripersad (8) cheaply inside the first ten overs.
Boodoo struck 15 fours and two sixes to put the South East innings back on track, helping them recover from 59 for three in the 16th over to post a winning total.
Redhead finished with four wickets for 44 runs from ten overs, but was unable to remove the set batter.
Boodoo was eventually dismissed by Varisht Ramdeen (1/43) in the 40th over, but by that time the damage was already done.
In reply, only Ramdeen (23) and Ethan John (13) managed to get to double figures as South East wrapped up an easy win.
South East will now face Central in the Under-15 final which takes place at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva on Friday from 9.30 a.m.
Summarised Scores
South East 248 (8.2 overs) (Brandan Boodoo 117; Dominic Redhead 4/44, Ethan Smith 2/24) vs North 92 (28.1 overs) (Varisht Ramdeen 21; Zane Maraj 3/9, Brendan Boodoo 2/17, Zion Phillip 2/23)
—South East won by 156 runs