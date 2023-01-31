South East to defend ‘Scotia’ U-15 crown

South East Zone will begin their defence of the Scotiabank NextGen Under-15 cricket title against South when the 2023 edition of the youth development programme bowls off today.
The South Derby, usually a keenly contested affair, will be played at the Sancho Branch Road Recreation Ground and is the feature of four fixtures scheduled for the opening round.
South East Zone played unbeaten when the tournament was staged last season after the two-year hiatus because of the Covid-19 restrictions.
However, the final against Central was severely disrupted by rain and eventually had to be called off after South East, batting first reached 152 for eight after 32 overs, and six interruptions for the weather.
The clash was eventually called off by the umpires and South East were crowned champions by virtue of their winning record.
Last year’s finalists Central begin their campaign today against South West at the Agostini Settlement Recreation Ground at Lime Head Road in Chase Village, Chaguanas, while North Zone will relish their home advantage at the Queen’s Park Oval, Port-of Spain, when they oppose North East in another key encounter.
East Zone will host Tobago at the National Cricket Centre Ground in Balmain, Couva, in the other match today.
At the launch of the event last week, Peter Ghany, director of the Scotiabank Foundation said the success of the partnership with the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board is evidenced by the number of cricketers graduating to the national Red Force team.
“The ambition of the Scotiabank NextGen Cricket Development Program is to positively impact the lives of our young people. We are aiming to improve their education and employment prospects so that they can adapt to changing circumstances and increase the likelihood of financial success,” Ghany said.
There will be three rounds of preliminary matches with the semi-finals on February 24 and the Championship Match on March 1. All matches are of 50 overs per team and get under way at the respective venues at 9.30 a.m.
SCOTIABANK NEXTGEN U-15 TOURNAMENT
Group “A”: East, North East, Tobago, North`
Group “B”: South, Central, South East, South West
Round 1 Fixtures:
Today
Tobago vs East, National Cricket Centre, Balmain
North East vs North, Queen’s Park Oval
Central vs South West, Agostini Settlement Recreation Ground
South East vs South, Sancho Branch Road Recreation Ground