South East to defend ‘Scotia’ U-15 crown

Peter Ghany

READY TO GO: Peter Ghany, director of the Scotiabank Foundation, right, and Azim Bassarath, president of the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board, left, are flanked by Under-15 cricketers who will be participating in the Inter-Zone Development Programme, starting today

South East Zone will begin their defence of the Scotiabank NextGen Under-15 cricket title against South when the 2023 edition of the youth development programme bowls off today.

The South Derby, usually a keenly contested affair, will be played at the Sancho Branch Road Recreation Ground and is the feature of four fixtures scheduled for the opening round.

South East Zone played unbeaten when the tournament was staged last season after the two-year hiatus because of the Covid-19 restrictions.

However, the final against Central was severely disrupted by rain and eventually had to be called off after South East, batting first reached 152 for eight after 32 overs, and six interruptions for the weather.

The clash was eventually called off by the umpires and South East were crowned champions by virtue of their winning record.

Last year’s finalists Central begin their campaign today against South West at the Agostini Settlement Recreation Ground at Lime Head Road in Chase Village, Chaguanas, while North Zone will relish their home advantage at the Queen’s Park Oval, Port-of Spain, when they oppose North East in another key encounter.

East Zone will host Tobago at the National Cricket Centre Ground in Balmain, Couva, in the other match today.

At the launch of the event last week, Peter Ghany, director of the Scotiabank Foundation said the success of the partnership with the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board is evidenced by the number of cricketers graduating to the national Red Force team.

“The ambition of the Scotiabank NextGen Cricket Development Program is to positively impact the lives of our young people. We are aiming to improve their education and employment prospects so that they can adapt to changing circumstances and increase the likelihood of financial success,” Ghany said.

There will be three rounds of preliminary matches with the semi-finals on February 24 and the Championship Match on March 1. All matches are of 50 overs per team and get under way at the respective venues at 9.30 a.m.

SCOTIABANK NEXTGEN U-15 TOURNAMENT

Group “A”: East, North East, Tobago, North`

Group “B”: South, Central, South East, South West

Round 1 Fixtures:

Today

Tobago vs East, National Cricket Centre, Balmain

North East vs North, Queen’s Park Oval

Central vs South West, Agostini Settlement Recreation Ground

South East vs South, Sancho Branch Road Recreation Ground

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Ali hundred keeps Naparima perfect in SSCL Premier Div

Rahul Ali scored the first century of the PowerGen Secondary Schools Cricket League (SSCL) Premiership Division yesterday to help Naparima College to a 182-run victory over Shiva Boys’ Hindu College in their second round match at Lewis Street in San Fernando.

SOLID FORCE

SOLID FORCE

The Trinidad and Tobago Red Force were a man down after the first ball of their West Indies Championship four-day match against the Windward Islands Volcanoes, but rallied to end the day in the stronger position after dismissing the hosts for 243 before closing the day on 50 for one.

Ex-Windies coach joins BCA staff

Ex-Windies coach joins BCA staff

Veteran coach Roddy Estwick has been snapped up by the Barbados Cricket Association, just over a month after being released by Cricket West Indies.

The 61-year-old, a former Barbados fast bowler, will take up his new role on the BCA’s coaching staff starting today.

South East to defend ‘Scotia’ U-15 crown

South East to defend ‘Scotia’ U-15 crown

South East Zone will begin their defence of the Scotiabank NextGen Under-15 cricket title against South when the 2023 edition of the youth development programme bowls off today.

The South Derby, usually a keenly contested affair, will be played at the Sancho Branch Road Recreation Ground and is the feature of four fixtures scheduled for the opening round.

Charles overshadows Hope

Charles overshadows Hope

West Indies ODI star Shai Hope sparkled with a sublime, unbeaten 91 but his Twenty20 International counterpart Johnson Charles eclipsed him with breathtaking unbeaten hundred, as Comilla Victorians produced a stellar run chase to beat Khulna Tigers by seven wickets, yesterday.

4-day tourney in full swing

The West Indies Championship will be in full swing today with the defending champions Barbados Pride opening their campaign against the Jamaica Scorpions at Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua.

The Pride will be led by Shane Dowrich while the Scorpions will be led by Paul Palmer Jr.