South edge North in U-19 Classic

Rajeev Ramnath struck an unbeaten 85 while Kendell Poonchoon and Nick Ramlal both bagged three wickets apiece as South edged North by 15 runs to lift the TTCB Price Club-sponsored Under-19 North/South Classic trophy at the National Cricket Centre, in Balmain, Couva, on Monday night.
The day/night fixture got going with South being sent in to bat and posting 244 for nine off their 50 overs, thanks to Ramnath, who helped them rally from 190 for eight to reach a defendable total. In reply, North had handy contributions down the order but couldn’t get over the line, reaching 229 for nine.
Earlier, South had a decent start with openers Justin Jagessar and Kendall Poonchoon putting on 53 before the latter was caught off the bowling of Vasant Singh for 24. Jagessar went on to make 36 before he was lbw to Andrew Rambaran.
Ramnath held the innings together after that, hitting ten fours as wickets kept falling at the other end until Avalon Changoor (19) arrived at the crease. The pair put on 49 for the eighth wicket to flip the script and give South the momentum heading into the second half of the game.
When North batted, Kyle Ramdoo (49) and Verran Batchu took the score to 48 before Ricardo Chase (2-35) intervened to send back the latter for 25. Ramlal (3-46) removed the other opener one run shy of his half-century almost ten overs later as South began to take control once again with Changoor (1-27) again being the trigger man. He removed North skipper Rambaran for duck in the 21st over, conceding just 27 runs in his ten-over spell as South tightened their grip on the trophy.
Ramlal returned to bowl Kavir Boodoosingh (23) and take a return catch to send back Orlando James (14) as North slipped to 133-5 in the 30th over. Poonchoon (3-46) then removed the Zachary Siewah for 29, Josh Telemaque for four and Abdur Juman for 16 as North’s chances of victory faded further.
Josuha James and Abdullah Cambridge shared an unbroken 42-run, tenth wicket stand, and tried to bring it home for North but it was too tall a task as South held on for the win.
South cricketers haver now captured the two North/South Classics to date for Under-19s and Under-15s. North will attempt to break the South winning streak when the Under-15s clash on Sunday from 10 a.m. at the NCC in Balmain.
Summarised Scores:
South 244-9 (50 overs) (Rajeev Ramnath 85 n.o., Justin Jagessar 36, Kendall Poonchoon 24; Andrew Rambaran 3/57) vs North 229-9 (50 overs) (Kyle Ramdoo 49, Zachary Siewah 29, Joshua James 27 n.o., Abdullah Cambridge 20 n.o., Veeran Batchu 25, Kavir Boodoosingh 23; Kendall Poonchoon 3/46, Nick Ramlal 3/46, Ricardo Chase 2/35)
—South won by 15 runs
Honour roll
Best Batsman; Rajeev Ramnath (South) 85 n.o.
Best Bowler: Nick Ramlal (South) 10-0-46-3
Best Fieldsman: Kyle Ramdoo (North)
Player of the Match: Rajeev
Ramnath (South)