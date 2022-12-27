maha

Mahaica Oval

THE Executive Cup final, the final match of the 2022 Southern Football Association season. has been shifted to Mahaica Oval, Point Fortin.

The final of the knockout tournament will see 2022 Big 6 League champions Pitchmen of La Brea taking on runner-up Civic Centre of Point Fortin. The final was originally carded for Manny Ramjohn stadium. However, last night, SFA official Gerrard Elliot issue a release announcing a late change of venue.

"Dear Members,

Because of the teams playing in the finals and the late availability of the venue, the finals of the Executive Cup will be played at the Mahaica Oval on Wednesday, 28th December 2022 at 7pm. All are invited to attend this final game of our season, " Elliot announced.

