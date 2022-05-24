SOUTH SHOWDOWN

Trinidad and Tobago Red Force have put their defeat against the Leeward Islands Hurricanes behind them and are focused on winning their next game against the Barbados Pride when the penultimate round of matches in the West Indies Championship bowls off today.
Red Force have dropped from second to third on the standings on 43 points as the Hurricanes moved ahead of them on 46.4 points while the Pride maintained their place at the top on 47.2 points despite their five-wicket loss against Guyana Harpy Eagles last week.
T&T will face Barbados at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba. At the same time, the Hurricanes face the Windward Islands Volcanoes at Queen’s Park Oval, while Guyana Harpy Eagles tackle Jamaica at Diego Martin.
The hosts, Red Force, have made a few changes to their 15 man-squad with left-arm fast bowler Shaaron Lewis, off-spinner and middle order batter Jyd Goolie, and medium pacer and lower order batter Terrance Hinds being added to the team and Tion Webster being left out.
The trio comes in following the departure of Jayden Seales, Anderson Phillip and Akeal Hosein, who will be on tour with the West Indies in Holland and Pakistan.
Webster opened the batting for the Red Force against the Hurricanes in the absence of Keagan Simmons and skipper Imran Khan, who were both ruled out due to Covid-19. Simmons has since returned to training with the team while Khan needs to return another negative Covid-19 result before he can re-join his teammates.
Khan, speaking to the Express via phone yesterday, confirmed he returned a negative test yesterday morning and had another test later in the afternoon and once that came back negative, he would join his teammates in the hotel ahead of the key clash against the defending champions.
“It is open,” Khan said of the race for the Headley/Weekes Trophy. “Barbados losing their game made things interesting and it means there is still all to play for in the last two rounds. It is just about executing our plans and sticking to our plans. Both teams are evenly matched. They are always a good team and they always put up a good fight and I hope we can put up the same kind of fight going forward,” Khan added.
Khan, who was asymptomatic, said he has been training on his own and is “just looking forward to being back and leading the team in a crucial game with the title on the line.”
Red Force head coach David Furlonge confirmed that once Khan is cleared to return, he will lead the team at Tarouba, which has been a happy hunting ground for the hosts in recent times.
It is at the Southern venue that T&T won their first two games of the season. T&T would have also had a good result against Barbados at Tarouba when they whipped them by 147 runs in 2020 just before Covid-19 halted the competition. “It is all about regrouping as a team now and focusing on the last two games and especially this important one against Barbados,” Khan surmised.
Meanwhile, Furlonge said the training sessions leading up to the clash against Barbados have been good and that he is backing his batters to bounce back strong after a poor showing against the Hurricanes last week when they were dismissed for 140 and 271 in Diego Martin.
“We are still pretty confident and it is about the players trusting their abilities. They are talented players and they just need to go there and play according to plan and do their best,” the Red Force coach concluded.
SQUADS
RED FORCE: Imran Khan (captain), Jason Mohammed, Jeremy Solozano, Isaiah Rajah, Khary Pierre, Shannon Gabriel, Darren Bravo, Bryan Charles, Yannic Cariah, Uthman Muhammad, Keagan Simmons, Joshua Da Silva, Shaaron Lewis, Jyd Goolie, Terrance Hinds.
PRIDE: Kraigg Brathwaite (Captain), Jonathan Carter, Roston Chase, Shane Dowrich, Keon Harding, Chaim Holder, Akeem Jordan, Shayne Moseley, Raymon Reifer, Ramon Simmonds, Jomel Warrican, Camarie Boyce, Justin Greaves.
West Indies Championship
Round 4 matches: May 25-28
T&T Red Force vs Barbados Pride, Brian Lara Cricket Academy
Jamaica Scorpions vs Guyana Harpy Eagles, Diego Martin
Windward Islands Volcanoes vs Leeward Islands Hurricanes, Queen’s Park Oval