South stand-off

THE imbroglio between the newly elected Southern Football Association (SFA) executive and South football referees took a downward turn over the weekend, when the match officials failed to turn-up, leading to the cancellation of all matches.
“This weekend gone it didn’t have any (football) because they (referees) withheld their services,” SFA president Denis Latiff reported. “Referees adamant they do not want to sign any contract or anything at all.”
Former international referee Lynda Bramble-Thompson, representative of the South officials, confirmed that South referees had withheld services on the weekend and the parties were due to meet again. However, Bramble’s view of the issue conflicted with that off Latiff.
“Last weekend, I got a call from Mr Latiff stating that he was not pleased with the performance of the referees and he was not willing to pay the increased fees. So, I met with my executive and we decided that if he did not want to pay the increased fee, then the referees will be withholding services.”
Bramble added, “But I must say that all fees for the month of July were paid by SFA.”
Subsequent to the referees withholding their services, the two bodies met on Monday night, without finding a solution and are due to meet again. The latest fall-out stems from the failure of the South football referees’ body to sign a contract, apparently in disagreement with some of the stipulations contained within.
The issue began more than a month ago, when referees demanded a $200 match fee from the new SFA executive. They also required additional security at venues. Latiff agreed to a $100 increase, thus offering a $550 match fee. As a result, the senior football season was halted, and although beginning recently, it was stopped again last weekend.
COMPENSATION
DISAGREEMENT
Latiff explained that to get the league going, the SFA had relented and agreed to the referees’ demand for increased match fees of $650, but he said the officials have refused to sign a contract, which contains a stipulation requiring them to pay compensation if they fail to turn up for matches.
“They don’t want to sign off on that,” Latiff said. “We wanted to play the games, so we gave the increase to them. I paid them the $650 they wanted for a game up to July 31, but they never got back to us (with the signed contract) after that. We called them, but was excuses.
Latiff added: “We made the agreement to their terms. We signed it, we sent it to them. They never returned it signed, and it was to their terms; just because they don’t want to sign anything. If football has to go forward the referees have to understand they have to be disciplined too.”
Some SFA matches are played at remote venues, affecting the cost of transport for both clubs and officials.
Latiff said that introducing the compensation stipulation was based on past complaints about South officials being inconsistent, and some, if not all, failing to turn up at matches. Therefore, the SFA included certain stipulations in the contract offered to the officials, requiring that all turn up to work.
“We want to ensure that the referees are going to come to the matches; not when yuh want $650, you come or when one doh want to come, he doesn’t,” Latiff explained: “We have a schedule and we want to make sure that the referees also stick to the schedule.”
“They don’t want to sign off to that,” the SFA president declared. “They said they wanted more money, then, they have to ensure that all referees come to the game.” When officials fail to turn up, Latiff said that teams had always had to bear the cost.
“Teams complained they have to pay maxi and so on to come to matches, and when they reach the venue, there are no officials. Who is going to compensate them?”
“We are telling them (referees) that if they don’t come out, they will have to repay the teams; so, they don’t want to sign the contract.”
“They (refs) have told me they want compensation if they reach down there and teams don’t come, which I understand fully. I said no problem,” Latiff related. “But if you want certain compensation guarantees, then you must be prepared to give compensation if you don’t come either. They prefer to have everything for themselves.”