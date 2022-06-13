Price Club Under-13

PROUD WINNERS: South cricketers show off their silverware after beating North in the Price Club Under-13 North/South Classic at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva on Sunday. —Photo: TTCB

Zane Maraj continued his good run of form this season, scoring 98 on Sunday to lead South to a 65-run win on the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method over North in the Price Club sponsored Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board Under-13 North/South Classic at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva.

The Classic, which was originally scheduled to be played last week Monday, was postponed to Sunday, and rain again intervened to shorten the contest to 38 overs per side before prematurely ending the match.

After being sent in to bat, South skipper Maraj fell two runs short of his third ton of the season. Maraj and Shaan Ramtahal revived their team’s innings with a 157-run third wicket stand to take the score from 51 for three in the 15th over to 220 for five.

In reply, North reached 125 for six off 29 overs when the game ended.

Maraj, who had scores of 106 not out, 102 not out and 92 not out prior to Sunday’s match, was again the main batter for his team, facing 91 balls and hitting 11 fours.

Ramtahal faced 69 balls and struck three fours. The pair came together after both openers fell cheaply and were only separated in the penultimate over when Ramtahal was bowled by Brian Harricharan with the score on 208.

Maraj was lbw to Tyler Ramroop in the final over.

In reply, Ramroop top-scored for North with 37 off 77 balls while Mikaeel Ali chipped in with 28 off 30 deliveries. No one else from the North outfit got to double figures.

Summarised scores:

South 220-5 (38 overs) (Zane Maraj 98, Shaan Ramtahal 51; Tyler Ramroop 2/21) vs North 125-6 (29 overs) (Tyler Ramroop 37, Mikaeel Ali 28; Roberto Badree 2/10)

—South won by 65 runs on DLS method

