The South Zone of the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board will be hosting an invitational Under-15 tournament from Sunday to August 11 in an attempt to keep children occupied during the school vacation.

The tournament will feature three teams from the Badree’s Academy of Sport Education (BASE) in collaboration with PowerGen Penal, Presentation College San Fernando, AJ Academy and AK Academy. The tournament will be played in a round-robin format and will be 50 overs per side.

Samuel Badree, chairman of BASE, indicated that this tournament will provide valuable competitive opportunities for all the children involved.

“These children have been involved in training sessions for a few months now. The next phase in their development is the challenge them in match situations where they have to make real time decisions with consequences,” said Badree.

“That’s how they will learn and progress. We are hopeful for good weather and a good competitive tournament. We are really looking forward to see how this tournament goes and how we can make it an annual event and cement it in our cricket calendar. There is tremendous potential in this tournament,” he added.

The venues will spread across Trinidad with games being played at Knowles Street in Curepe, Esmeralda Recreation Ground in Central and PowerGen Sports Club in Penal. Allan Gopaul, who is the tournament coordinator expressed his delight in the tournament format.

“We have seen a proliferation of limited overs tournaments being played globally and the games are getting shorter and shorter. T10 is now in demand. We wanted to give these young boys exposure to a longer format, so we’ve gone with 50 overs per side,” the former West Indies leg-spinner explained.

Anyone wishing to support the tournament can contact Mr Allan Gopaul at 779-0059.

Fixtures:

Round 1

July 31

PowerGen Production vs AK Academy, Syne Village

August 1

BASE Tolerance vs Presentation College, Syne Village

AJ Academy v BASE Discipline, Esmeralda

Round 2 — August 3

Presentation College vs BASE Discipline, Esmeralda/Clarke Road

PowerGen Production vs AJ Academy, Syne Village

AK Academy vs BASE Tolerance, Curepe

Round 3 — August 5

PowerGen Production vs BASE Discipline, Syne Village

AJ Academy vs BASE Tolerance, Esmeralda

AK Academy vs Presentation College, Curepe

