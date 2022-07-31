‘Southern Stars’ belt Bajan women

A career-best four-for-eight—and a near hat-trick—for Australia women leg spinner Alana King led her side to an emphatic nine-wicket victory over Barbados and into the Commonwealth Games semi-finals.
Meg Lanning, the “Southern Stars” skipper, went a good way towards making up for dropping the catch that would have given King her hat-trick with an unbeaten 36 from 21 balls as she and Alyssa Healy mowed down a paltry target of 65 with 71 balls to spare.
Tahlia McGrath and Ashleigh Gardner added three and two wickets, respectively, as Barbados’ experienced top order crumbled and Australia kept them to a total that was always going to be nigh on impossible to defend against such formidable opposition.
Gold-medal favourites Australia are top of Group A with two wins from as many matches and they face winless Pakistan in their final group game on Wednesday when India and Barbados, with one win each so far, face off for the other semi-final berth.
Having scored a half-century and shared a 107-run partnership with Kycia Knight in their opening victory over Pakistan, Barbados captain Hayley Matthews cashed in as Darcie Brown struggled with her line and length to begin with, but Brown had Matthews out attempting to swat her over the leg side, only to sky the ball to a waiting Grace Harris at mid-on. Matthews was gone for a 13-ball 18—which would make her the top-scorer of a dismal Barbados innings.
When Matthews’ opening partner, Deandra Dottin clubbed Brown over extra cover for four it was her first shot in anger after facing a maiden from Jess Jonassen in just the third over and she ended the powerplay with just six runs from 20 balls faced.
King entered the attack in the eighth over and struck with her second ball, brushing the outside of Dottin’s front pad in line with middle stump and umpire Sue Redfern’s lbw decision was upheld when Dottin reviewed, the ball clearly hitting middle stump.
Dottin finished with just eight runs from 22 balls with a meagre strike rate of 36.36.
Aussie skipper Lanning led Australia past the target, letting loose after a sedate start. Healy was uncharacteristically quiet early—she faced 14 balls for her first four runs after Australia lost Beth Mooney, stumped by Kycia Knight off the bowling of Shanika Bruce in the second over of their reply.
But Lanning punished some loose balls from Dottin in the sixth over, which went for 25 runs to close out the powerplay with Australia needing just 23 runs more. Back-to-back sixes swung powerfully over the leg side in Dottin’s first over set Australia properly on their way. Healy then began to find the rope with back-to-back fours off Matthews and Elliott in the next two overs before Lanning swatted Shakera Selman to the square-leg boundary to bring up the winning runs and a resounding victory.
—Result Australia women won by 9 wickets. Aus 68-1 (Lanning 36*) vs Bar 64 (King 4-8, McGrath 3-13)