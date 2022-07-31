‘Southern Stars’ belt Bajan women

A career-best four-for-eight—and a near hat-trick—for Australia women leg spinner Alana King led her side to an emphatic nine-wicket victory over Barbados and into the Commonwealth Games semi-finals.

Meg Lanning, the “Southern Stars” skipper, went a good way towards making up for dropping the catch that would have given King her hat-trick with an unbeaten 36 from 21 balls as she and Alyssa Healy mowed down a paltry target of 65 with 71 balls to spare.

Tahlia McGrath and Ashleigh Gardner added three and two wickets, respectively, as Barbados’ experienced top order crumbled and Australia kept them to a total that was always going to be nigh on impossible to defend against such formidable opposition.

Gold-medal favourites Australia are top of Group A with two wins from as many matches and they face winless Pakistan in their final group game on Wednesday when India and Barbados, with one win each so far, face off for the other semi-final berth.

Having scored a half-century and shared a 107-run partnership with Kycia Knight in their opening victory over Pakistan, Barbados captain Hayley Matthews cashed in as Darcie Brown struggled with her line and length to begin with, but Brown had Matthews out attempting to swat her over the leg side, only to sky the ball to a waiting Grace Harris at mid-on. Matthews was gone for a 13-ball 18—which would make her the top-scorer of a dismal Barbados innings.

When Matthews’ opening partner, Deandra Dottin clubbed Brown over extra cover for four it was her first shot in anger after facing a maiden from Jess Jonassen in just the third over and she ended the powerplay with just six runs from 20 balls faced.

King entered the attack in the eighth over and struck with her second ball, brushing the outside of Dottin’s front pad in line with middle stump and umpire Sue Redfern’s lbw decision was upheld when Dottin reviewed, the ball clearly hitting middle stump.

Dottin finished with just eight runs from 22 balls with a meagre strike rate of 36.36.

Aussie skipper Lanning led Australia past the target, letting loose after a sedate start. Healy was uncharacteristically quiet early—she faced 14 balls for her first four runs after Australia lost Beth Mooney, stumped by Kycia Knight off the bowling of Shanika Bruce in the second over of their reply.

But Lanning punished some loose balls from Dottin in the sixth over, which went for 25 runs to close out the powerplay with Australia needing just 23 runs more. Back-to-back sixes swung powerfully over the leg side in Dottin’s first over set Australia properly on their way. Healy then began to find the rope with back-to-back fours off Matthews and Elliott in the next two overs before Lanning swatted Shakera Selman to the square-leg boundary to bring up the winning runs and a resounding victory.

—Result Australia women won by 9 wickets. Aus 68-1 (Lanning 36*) vs Bar 64 (King 4-8, McGrath 3-13)

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

T&T tackle Aruba in opener

TRINIDAD and Tobago will oppose Aruba when Davis Cup action returns to Trinidad after over two decades, today, at National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.

The last time a group of the a world’s premier male team tennis tournament took place in the twin-island Republic was ten years ago in Tobago, but it has not been since 2001 that there was Davis Cup play in Trinidad -- at Jean Pierre Complex, Mucurapo.

T&T U-16 b/ball girls go under again

TEAM TTO suffered their fourth defeat on the trot when Guatemala outscored them 59-50 on Saturday night during action in the Centrobasket Under-17 2023 Qualifiers in Managua, Nicaragua.

Carissa Ramdial was the top performer for TTO, netting 17 points to go along with six rebounds, two assists and four steals.

Pooran keeping the faith

Pooran keeping the faith

Nicholas Pooran yesterday said his side would not be defined by “one bad game” as they chased a series-levelling win in today’s second Twenty20 International against India.

The home side were poor in the opener at Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad last Friday. They gave up 59 runs from the last five overs to allow India to reach 190 for six and then collapsed to 122 for eight from their 20 overs in reply, with Shamarh Brooks the top-scorer with 20.

SPRINT SILVER

SPRINT SILVER

TEAM TTO’s top cyclist Nicholas Paul had to settle for a silver medal as a fellow-23-year-old, Australia’s Matthew Richardson, repelled him in straight rides in the Men’s Sprint final yesterday, at the Lee Valley VeloPark, in London.

‘Southern Stars’ belt Bajan women

A career-best four-for-eight—and a near hat-trick—for Australia women leg spinner Alana King led her side to an emphatic nine-wicket victory over Barbados and into the Commonwealth Games semi-finals.

Meg Lanning, the “Southern Stars” skipper, went a good way towards making up for dropping the catch that would have given King her hat-trick with an unbeaten 36 from 21 balls as she and Alyssa Healy mowed down a paltry target of 65 with 71 balls to spare.

Carried away

Carried away

Take nothing for granted.

This is a message more for us onlookers than Nicholas Paul himself because, as someone acutely aware of all the vagaries of world-class sporting competition, there is absolutely no way he would have gone into yesterday’s men’s match sprint final at the Commonwealth Games believing that the gold medal was already his.