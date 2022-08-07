Star batter Tahlia McGrath tested positive for Covid-19 but was still allowed to play as Australia won the first Commonwealth Games gold medal awarded in women’s cricket, beating India by nine runs in a thrilling final in Birmingham, yesterday.
The top-ranked cricket team was pushed to the brink by India, which was led superbly by captain Harmanpreet Kaur, but claimed seven wickets in the last five overs for victory. There was drama midway through Australia’s innings when the team confirmed McGrath had tested positive for the coronavirus before the game.
Had the match been played in Australia, McGrath could not have played. But the Commonwealth Games rules are more relaxed to match the laws of host nation England. Ahead of the game McGrath received clearance to play from the International Cricket Council and also the Commonwealth Games Foundation, but had only a minimal impact with the bat.
There was a strange moment early in India’s innings as it chased Australia’s total of 161-8. After taking an important catch in the third over, McGrath had to wave her teammates away from her as they were gathering to celebrate the moment. With Harmanpreet at the crease, India appeared to have a strong chance of reaching Australia’s target.
But when she lost her wicket for 65, scored from just 43 balls, the momentum swung the way of the eventual gold medallists. Australia bowled India out for 152 with three balls remaining. Australian fast bowler Megan Schutt, who claimed two wickets, said removing the Indian skipper was a pivotal moment in the final. She also said the Australian team knew about McGrath’s positive test and were all happy to play alongside her.
“She feels absolutely fine, so I think the positive result was an absolute shock to her. That is Covid, isn’t it? We knew the protocols when we came in here and obviously it paid off for us,” Schutt said. “Probably the strangest part of all was not being able to celebrate with her.”
England hockey women bag gold
And only a week after the England women’s football team won the European Championship, its women’s hockey team created some history of its own at the Commonwealth Games. It was a case of seventh time lucky for England, which beat Australia 2-1 in the final at the University of Birmingham to win its first-ever gold.
In six previous editions where women’s hockey has been played in the Games, England had claimed either silver or bronze. But against an Australian team that had claimed four gold medals in previous Commonwealth Games, the hosts controlled the match, scoring two early goals.
The crowd was already singing “Hockey’s coming home”, changing a popular chant usually associated with football, when Australia scored its only goal with 19 seconds remaining. England player Lily Owsley said an aggressive game plan was the key to England’s success.
“Australia is so good. They’ve just won a bronze medal at the World Cup, so we had to give them that respect,” she said. “We knew we had to come out fighting. Our coach said, ‘You’ve got to take the first swing and then you’ve just got to keep swinging.’ That’s what we did.”