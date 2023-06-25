Space to play

A lack of available and adequate facilities is making club and even national team development even more difficult than necessary.
This according to two stakeholders in the sports of hockey and cricket.
The hockey fraternity has been without a water-based facility, promised to be delivered by former Trinidad and Tobago Hockey Board (TTHB) and current chairman of Sports Company of Trinidad and Tobago (SporTT) Douglas Camacho in 2017, for going on six years.
After several missed deadlines in the interim due to bureaucratic, financial and administrative challenges, SporTT officials have indicated a July 2023 finish date. But the sport has experienced some awkward and inadequate senior national team preparation in that period.
Not aided by the combination of the Covid-19 pandemic and the facility situation, current national senior men’s coach of both the outdoor and indoor squads Darren Cowie said elite hockey - especially of the field hockey type - requires the specific type of water-based Astroturf, promised for the National Hockey Centre in Tacarigua.
“That type of surface assists with the speed of the ball and speed of play at the highest level, so it becomes difficult if we are not able to closely replicate those conditions. I understand it’s expensive to maintain with lights and watering etcetera, with the facilities that we have locally,” the former national senior men’s captain said.
“It becomes difficult to recreate that kind of tempo and kind of speed and even the use of technical skills like sweeping, drag-pushing, drag-flicking. Difficult not only to replicate those skills but also to improve or to perfect these skills, so that you are able to use in competition, which is why sometimes we are behind when we go out to these (international) competitions.”
Cowie appreciated the use of the substitute venues they have had at their disposal, namely the Woodbrook Youth Facility (WYF) and the St James Barracks with their sand-based Astro-turf that was commissioned when former hockey player and Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith was at the helm.
But both possess
disadvantages.
While spacing with a fully dimensional field is not an issue, the longer blades of grass at the St James field - filled with sand- makes for slower-paced play and game which makes it impossible to execute quality build-up play and pressing, affecting the type of skills players and coaches can employ fluently and consistently.
That facility is also not readily available, with the men’s squad having to use of the venue once weekly. The WYF disadvantage to field hockey play has been a boon to the national team’s indoor prowess.
The abundance of TTHB and club-run competitions over the last six years has honed the local fraternity’s indoor-playing acumen, creativity and play, Cowie said, with results to show like the men’s latest showing at the PAHF Hockey 5s tournament in Jamaica where they finished second to the USA but still managed to advance to the January 2024 FIH World Cup in Oman.
“We have not had a proper outdoor league in a while because of the unavailability of surface...but what you put out is what you gonna get from it,” Cowie explained. “We are a very proficient indoor hockey-playing nation because...most clubs, they can’t access proper outdoor facilities and therefore train in indoor facilities in small unit play. So that’s why we are very good at small unit and indoor and understanding that format in tight spaces. That is where that skill comes from; repetition at being mostly exposed to facilities that allow us to develop that small unit play and not necessarily develop expansive play. That is why we are successful at most of the indoor competitions that we do go and compete in, whether it be regional or international; we do pretty well in those.”
Fortunately, Cowie said that at the developmental level from 14 and under, a state-of-the-art facility is not indispensable to providing basic and fundamental technical skill, game development, proper positional play, and spatial and tactical awareness.
“The unavailability of an Astroturf doesn’t affect them as much until they get to 15 when they are looking to be a little more elite, more serious in the sport and try to get into international team set-ups and competitive club hockey...that’s why you find they are sometimes a little bit behind the curve because of their inability to play hockey regularly locally on a surface that is suitable and conducive to fast hockey and good build up play and proper spacing as well too.”
In cricket, former PNM MP and Arima mayor Ashton Ford is making the case for two long-standing Arima-based clubs - currently participating in the Senior Division of the East Zone of the national governing body of the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTBC) - to be assisted with the facilities they use.
Fulham uses the Princess Royal Park, which is fondly known as the “Larry Gomes ground”, while Agents play on their ground at the Rehabilitation Centre on Tumpuna Road, Arima.
Once the “mecca of sports” in the East that produced a long list of outstanding national sporting icons including Gomes, the Princess Royal Park venue was host to local games in three divisions - Championship, Second and Intermediate - while the Wes Hall Youth League was also introduced there in the late sixties.
But both Fulham and Agents are currently experiencing, “unfortunate situations” at their grounds/ “Today it is indeed pathetic to see the young cricketers play without a pavilion, no changing or toilet facilities, and nowhere to store their equipment,” Ford said: “The same applies to Agents team at the Rehab centre. There are absolutely no facilities and what is worse is the fact that a kind resident who allowed them to store their equipment has asked the team to find another place because they have to attend to personal family business.”
Ford said Fulham are fortunate to have the Arima Borough maintain the turf and outfield but Agents takes care of the ground at their own expense. During 2009 the Sports Company assisted in laying the turf wicket for Agents and redeveloped the entire outfield.
But Ford added a promise was made to construct the pavilion and provide a motor roller to maintain the pitch and outfield.
“They never heard from Sports Company again,” Ford stated. “It is a downright shame and disgrace for two outstanding clubs to be treated in such a manner after making such tremendous contributions in sports and keeping the young people involved in the sporting arena in the face of the onslaught of crime that prevails in the country today,” Ford said.