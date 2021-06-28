This might not be the great Spain team of a decade ago, but the class of 2021 are not going away easily.
At risk of going home early after opening their Euro 2020 campaign with two limp draws, Luis Enrique’s side produced a 5-0 win over Slovakia to book their place in the knockout rounds.
Pitched against Croatia, the 2018 World Cup runner-ups, in the last 16, they went behind thanks to a bizarre own goal; recovered to go 3-1 up; conceded twice in the final 10 minutes, ensuring extra time; and then had to win the game all over again.
After 120 minutes of chaos, Spain ultimately won 5-3. Victory in Copenhagen’s Parken Stadium was their first success in a knockout game at a major football tournament since the final of Euro 2012, completing a hat-trick of trophies after success at Euro 2008 and the 2010 World Cup.
This version of Spain might not have the talent of those teams but they are not short of character. On this day, it was embodied by goalkeeper Unai Simon and striker Alvaro Morata in particular.
It was Simon’s horrendous error which led to Pedri scoring a barely believable 40-yard own goal to give Croatia the lead.
Then, with the score at 3-3 in extra time, the Athletic Bilbao goalkeeper pulled off a spectacular save to deny Andrej Kramaric.
Morata, meanwhile, has been the subject of death threats after his early performances this summer and despite missing an early header from point-blank range, it was his clinical finish after a wonderful first touch which put Spain 4-3 up.
Enrique has at times appeared to be the only one who thinks Morata should be playing as Spain’s first-choice centre-forward, but his confidence was repaid with an all-round display which went some way to explaining why clubs all over Europe have shelled out a combined £170 million for his services.
A team criticised for not having the end product their build-up deserved has now become the first in the history of the European Championships to score five goals in back-to-back games.
This is still a Spain caught between eras and while there plenty of issues for Enrique to solve before travelling to Russia for the next round — not least how his team managed to go from leading 3-1 on 85 minutes to needing extra time to finally see off Croatia — he can be content that he looks to be laying the foundations for another cycle of success. Quite simply, Enrique’s men are refusing to go away.
Swiss edge France
5-4 on penalties
Au revoir France, this summer belongs to Yann Sommer. The Swiss goalkeeper, who left in the middle of the European Championship’s group stage to be with his wife for the birth of their second daughter, made the biggest save of his life against one of the best players in the world.
That gave Switzerland a 5-4 penalty shootout victory over World Cup champion France and a spot in the quarter-finals of a major football tournament for the first time in 67 years. The match had finished 3-3.
Sommer dived to his right to save the final penalty by Kylian Mbappé, the young France forward who became a superstar at the last World Cup by scoring in the final. Sommer, who flew back to Germany after the team’s 3-0 loss to Italy to be home when his daughter was born on June 16, made the decisive save on the 10th penalty after the previous nine had all been successful.
The Swiss haven’t reached the quarter-finals at a major tournament since they hosted the World Cup in 1954. This team also ended a run of three consecutive exits in the round of 16.
They were knocked out by Poland after losing a penalty shootout 5-4 at Euro 2016. The Swiss next play Spain in the quarter-finals on Friday in St Petersburg. It was the third game in the round of 16 at Euro 2020 to go to extra time but the first to be decided by penalties.
Haris Seferovic put Switzerland in the lead with a header in the 15th minute as France struggled to work itself into the game. But that all changed early in the second half when the Swiss were awarded a penalty. France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, the team’s captain, saved Ricardo Rodríguez’s spot kick in the 55th minute and seemed to wake up his teammates. Karim Benzema scored moments later in the 57th, and then again in the 59th to give France the quick-turnaround lead.
Paul Pogba made it 3-1 in the 75th with a right-foot shot from 20 meters and it looked like the game was out of reach. But just as quickly as France had taken over the match, they let it go again. Seferovic scored another header in the 81st minute and substitute Mario Gavranovic made it 3-3 with only seconds remaining.
France had been trying to win back-to-back major titles for the second time. The French won the World Cup in 1998 and followed that up with the title at Euro 2000. Five years ago, France lost in the Euro 2016 final, but then won the 2018 World Cup.
France coach Didier Deschamps played on both of those winning teams more than 20 years ago, and was trying to become the first man to achieve the feat as both a player and a coach.