Spartans club celebrate young achievers

Shornell Pompey and Jaheim Furlonge copped the Senior and Under-23 awards respectively when the Spartans TT Sports Club recently celebrated its third annual awards and gala dinner after a two-year hiatus due to Covid-19.

The club celebrated the success of its members with a function which was hosted at the St Mary’s College Auditorium.

The red carpet was rolled out for the young Spartans members and their parents.

President and founder of the club Garvin Warwick welcomed everyone and took the time to recognise his coaching staff who have all been attached to the club from its inception. He recognised their commitment to the club and was met with a standing ovation by the parents and players in attendance.

In recapping the year, Warwick stated: “We were able to host a number of events through the year but most importantly the success of the basketball fiesta in August was the crowning moment for 2022.”

On the heels of another successful Fiesta, Warwick said the Fiesta brand will now stand on its own with the introduction of the Fiesta Female League.

Warwick also praised the achievements of the athletes on and off the court. He stated: “For me, it was our achievements off the basketball court that continue to stand out, with four kids entering college after writing SEA and nine players both male and females achieving full CXC passes with three of them getting six ones or more in the process. That’s our goal, holistic development of our kids on and off the court.”

Kwanieze John, Kwanieze Sports Ambassador and an educator who works to increase the participation of women and girls in sports in Trinidad and Tobago, gave the feature address on the evening. John drove home the point that success takes hard work and commitment. “There will be times when 4 a.m. training will take place, which requires drive, passion and commitment,” she said to the young players in attendance.

Aside from Pompey and Furlonge. Other awardees included Zachary Julien who received the Vince Bolastig Leadership Award Juniors and Tristan Reid who picked up the Vince Bolastig Leadership Award Seniors.

Parents on hand were treated to live entertainment from a cast of young individuals. Johnathan Crosby on the electric guitar and pannist Jerry Reyes entertained the parents and players even playing top hit singles by Burna Boy which set the ambience for members to enjoy their dinner, while Malik Jack serenaded the crowd with his vocals.

Awards:

Amari Hyndman MVP U10

Zion Caesar MVP U12

Zachary Julien MVP U14 Male

Jessie-Leigh Walker MVP U14 Female

William Francis MVP U16 Male

Ty Warwick MVP U16 Female

Emmanuel Cournand MVP U18

Jahiem Furlonge MVP U20

Shornell Pompey MVP Senior

