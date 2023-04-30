‘Speed’ gold for Paul

Nicholas Paul gave the crowd at the National Cycling Centre what they wanted with an impressive victory in the sprint when the two-day Carnival of Speed meeting concluded yesterday.
Having won the sprint in the Speed Paradise series on Thursday, Paul returned yesterday to ride unbeaten and take the win at ‘Speed.’ And the ace national cyclist put on another sprinting exhibition for his home fans right from the start, setting a track record of 9.718 seconds in qualifying.
Paul then went on to ease past Zion Pulido in the quarter-finals in a one-off ride, and was too strong for Colombian Fabian Zapata in the semis, winning in two straight rides.
In the final, he came up against Callum Saunders of New Zealand who had won the keirin on Saturday. Saunders had earlier won his quarter-final ride after Quincy Alexander was disqualified and his semi-final in straight rides over Ryan Dodyk of Canada.
In the first ride in the gold medal contest, Paul led off only for Saunders to duck to the inside after the first lap, almost on Paul’s invitation.
The New Zealander opened up what seemed a sizeable lead, only for Paul to demonstrate his power and speed once more and reel him by the final turn.
The second ride was more straightforward, with Paul taking charge with a lap to go.
In the battle for bronze, Dodyk beat Zapata in straight rides. Also yesterday, Ryan A’Breau led an Arima Wheelers clean sweep in the Under-23 Men’s sprint, beating Kyle Caraby in straight rides in the final. Devante Laurence took the bronze in straight rides over Samuel Meloney.
On Saturday, Akil Campbell, Kwesi Browne and Alexi Ramirez all got on the podium.
Just as he did at the Easter Grand Prix last month, Campbell topped the standings in the multi-event omnium, finishing ahead of Jamol Eastmond of Barbados and Daniel Breuer of the United States. Rounding out the top five were another Barbadian, Edwin Sutherland and Stuart Gardner of Great Britain.
In the Elite Men’s keirin, Browne had to settle for second behind Saunders of New Zealand, while Zapata took third.
In the Women’s Elite sprint, Iona Moir of Great Britain dominated the competition. She was the fastest qualifier in 11.330 seconds, followed by Jamaican Dahlia Palmer, riding for host club Team DPS (11.678) and Surinamese Tachana Dalger (11.777).
Local cyclist Phoebe Sandy of Madonna Wheelers was sixth fastest at 12.422.
Moir, riding for Team Inspire also went on to win the sprint final ahead of Palmer.
Also in winners’ row Saturday was Amber Joseph of Barbados who beat Maria Gonzalez of Mexico and T&T’s Ramirez in the Women’s 10km scratch race. Ramirez also took third in the elimination behind Gonzalez and Joseph, who reversed positions. Also getting gold Saturday was D’Abreau in the Men’s Under-23 keirin.