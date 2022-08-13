THE PERUVIAN announcer declared Team TTO’s top cyclist Nicholas Paul “El Rey de la Velocidad”—the “Sprint King”—as the stocky speedster pedalled his way to a third gold medal, making him a triple-crown champion at the 2022 Elite Pan Am Track Cycling Championships in Lima, Peru, yesterday.
This time the gold came in the “King’s” pet race, the Men’s sprint, as the world record holder for the event easily got past Suriname’s Jair Tjon En Fa in the championship final in two straight rides.
Colombia’s Kevin Quintero just as comfortably bypassed his countryman Cristian Ortega in two rides for the bronze.
Paul’s compatriot Teniel Campbell also added a silver on the penultimate day of competition in the women’s individual pursuit, conceding the gold to Canada’s Adele Desgagnes. Campbell clocked 3:39.601 to Desgagnes’ 3:35.249 for the 3km event.
The road cycling specialist added to her bronze medal from the second night of competition Thursday in the Women’s elimination.
Those two medals made Team TTO’s tally at this edition of the Elite Pan Ams six, adding to Paul’s keirin and the Men’s team sprint gold, and the two bronze by the Campbell siblings—Akil in the men’s 15k scratch and Teniel in the women’s elimination.
And Teniel’s elder brother Akil was also in the hunt for a medal in the Men’s omnium event as he was third after the third event of four, the elimination.
Back to Paul’s golden ride, the Gasparillo-born rider made sure he dominated the competition, making easy work of the Suriname rider in the first leg—winning by three bike lengths—before dispatching his opponent quite cheekily “on the bit” in the second.
In the Women’s 500m time-trial, Christian Sylese placed 18th in 37.703 seconds.
During the morning session at the Villa Deportiva Nacional Velódromo, Teniel Campbell nabbed the day’s first medal. She had advanced from her women’s individual pursuit qualifier for the medal round after registering the second fastest time.
She posted three minutes, 37.939 seconds in her heat with Canada’s Ruby West, who clocked 3:39.533 and who was the eventual bronze medal winner. Campbell booked a face-off with Canada’s Adele Desgangnes who was the quickest in 3:32.462 and who went on to be crowned champion.
Also in the morning session, Paul, the 2022 Commonwealth Games keirin champion, had won his semi-final contest against Colombia’s Cristian Ortega in two straight rides to advance to the final where he contested the gold with his World Cycling Centre training partner, En Fa.
After the morning session in the Men’s omnium, Akil Campbell finished second in the first event, the scratch, and fourth in the tempo—the second of the four events to be in second overall.