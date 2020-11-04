Shaqkeem Joseph scored his third goal since signing a contract with Portuguese club FC Maia Lidador, who play in the regional division in Porto, a level below the fourth division.
Joseph was last year’s top scorer in a shortened version of the TT Pro League. On October 25, he scored twice to take his tally to three goals in just two games. Joseph got goals in the 14th and 56th minutes as Maia Lidador won 2-0 over Infesta.
Using his trademark speed, Joseph was able to run onto a long ball, outpace the defenders and beat the goalkeeper with a low shot for one of his goals. Twenty-year-old Joseph was a member of the Trinidad and Tobago national Under-20 team under coach Russell Latapy and played for Club Sando in last season’s Pro League.
Joseph was a standout player at Moruga Composite in the Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) before joining T&T Pro League club North East Stars and later moved to Club Sando.
Joseph has no national senior team caps, but was a member of a provisional locally-based squad training under senior national coach Terry Fenwick.