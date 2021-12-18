Former St Ann’s Rangers coach Jason Spence has been appointed head coach of Trinidad and Tobago Women’s U-17 and Under-20 national teams.
The Under-20 team will be competing at the CONCACAF Women’s Under-20 Championship which is scheduled to take place in the Dominican Republic from February 25 to March 12, 2022. Similarly, the Under-17 team will travel to the Dominican Republic to compete at the CONCACAF Women’s Under-17 Championship which takes place from April 23 to May 8, 2022.
Spence’s appointment was announced by a Trinidad and Tobago Football Association media release. Mainly associated with the struggling Rangers men team and also the club’s women’s team, Spence has had only moderate success with female national teams in the past. His most recent appointment was as the head coach of the Women’s national Under-15 side in 2020, which ended before it started due to the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. Spence also had short stints as assistant coach of the senior women’s and Under-20 teams.
Serving as Spence’s assistant coaches are Dernelle Mascall and Desiree Sarjeant, both former national footballers and local coaches. Former Rangers goalie Trevor Nottingham is the goalkeeping coach. Vernetta Flanders is team manager and Natalie Harper is the equipment manager. Those filling the positions of rehab specialist and strength and conditioning coach will be announced in the future.
Commenting on his appointment, Spence said: “I am indeed humbled by the demonstration of confidence the TTFA/NC has placed in me. More importantly I know the players themselves will be excited to get back on the field to do what they love.
“Women’s football continues to be my passion and I am eager to get to work. As it relates to the preparation for the tournament, it is no secret that the time frame, especially for the CONCACAF level is very short, however my very capable staff and I are committed to doing our best.”
Regarding his first steps, Spence said: “To ensure we put the best possible team together, screening sessions will begin from next week. The plan is to conduct four days of screening over the next two weeks both in Trinidad and in Tobago simultaneously once we finalise discussions with the necessary stakeholders. We want to look at all possible players, giving each player an equal opportunity.”
“As we know we are in a very challenging environment with the pandemic, which brought football to a halt approximately 20 months ago. I am calling on the 12th man, to give their full positive support as we set out on this journey with our young women to represent our country to the best of our ability.”
Details for the Women’s U-17 and U-20 screening will be announced soon. To be eligible, female U-17 players must be born on or after January 1, 2005, while the U-20 players must be born on or after January 1, 2002. All interested participants can pre-register by completing the attached form via the link: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfR05TJf2hlY281vsrV0bFWEBj_VhpWEmCqfE1_Y7ts5juquQ/viewform