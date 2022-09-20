After two rounds of play in the Premier Division, Speyside High School are only one of three teams with a perfect record.
And the Tobago-based front-runners will be aiming to make it three wins out of three when they play St Benedict’s College this afternoon in Secondary Schools Football League action.
With 5-0 and 2-1 victories over Carapichaima East Secondary and St Anthony’s College respectively so far, Speyside are making an early case for one of the two Group A qualification spots for the semi-finals.
However, coach Ako George’s charges will face a sterner examination of their credentials this afternoon against St Benedict’s.
The southern school looked to have a lot of attacking flair in their 8-0 win over Carapichaima East Secondary in round two on Saturday.
But Speyside are unlikely to afford Tarik Lee and company the same kind of freedom at the Speyside Recreation Ground today that they enjoyed against “Caps.” More will be learned bout both teams after today’s clash.
On Saturday, Fatima College proved they will be a team to be reckoned with after coming from behind to beat defending champions Naparima College 2-1.
Today, their task on paper would seem to be easier against struggling Carapichaima.
Other Group A matches today will see Naparima hosting Pleasantville Secondary, while St Augustine Secondary visit St Anthony’s College.
In Group B, the question seems to be how many goals will San Juan North Secondary score. San Juan have been ruthless in front of goal in these early stages, scoring 18 times in their first two matches, with their skipper Larry Noel already notching ten.
Today, San Juan will expect to add to their tally against a Morgua Secondary side still looking for their first point this season after defeats against East Mucurapo Secondary (5-1) and Trinity College East (3-0).
Like San Juan, second-placed Presentation College San Fernando have a 100 per cent record, but without the healthy goal-count. Today they will aim to keep pace with San Juan when they travel to Maraval to face an East Mucurapo team coming off a 5-0 setback on the weekend against Queen’s Royal College.
Also today, QRC will look to follow up that win against East Mucurapo with another against winless Chaguanas North Secondary at their St Clair home ground. Meanwhile Malick Secondary host Trinity East, not too far away, on St Mary’s College Ground, Serpentine Road.
Today’s matches:
GROUP A
St Anthony’s vs St Augustine, St Anthony’s, 4 p.m.
Fatima vs Carapichaima East, Fatima, 4 p.m.
Naparima vs Pleasantville, Lewis Street, 4 p.m.
Speyside High vs St Benedict’s, Speyside Recreation Ground, 3.30 p.m.
GROUP B
Moruga vs San Juan North, Moruga, 4 p.m.
East Mucurapo vs Presentation Sando, Moka, 4 p.m.
Malick vs Trinity East, St Mary’s Ground, 4 p.m.
QRC vs Chaguanas North, QRC, 4 p.m.
