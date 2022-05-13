Spicer back for ‘WASA’ tourney

CATHERINE SPICER will return to action after almost three years today in the WASA Table Tennis Club Classification Tournament at St Joseph Community Centre, Market Street.
The 26-year-old has not been seen since she was crowned national champion for the second successive time in the middle of 2019.
Spicer, who spent three months training in Spain the year before, only played two of the five major tournaments in 2019 but she went two-for-two as she had won the Silverbowl Championships a few months before the National Championships.
There have been no major senior tournaments in the country since that season because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Spicer will be competing in Division 2 today, along with PowerGen teammate Rod Singh and former promising junior Nikolai Barbour-Alexis. Franklyn Seechan and Everton Sorzano, both formerly ranked in the top ten in the country, and Riad Abasali are among those in the Division 1 field.
Jonathan Cottoy, who just failed to make the national Under-15 team for the just-concluded Caribbean Youth Championship, is in Division 3, along with the likes of Abhai Lal and Yannick Lewis. Players will begin action in round-robin groups and knockout draws will follow. All prizes will be hampers, provided by Toppers Snacks.