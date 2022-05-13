Spicer back for ‘WASA’ tourney

Antiguan coaches got an opportunity to develop their skills this week through an initiative that Cricket West Indies (CWI) says it wants to roll out across the region.

A day-long seminar at the Coolidge Cricket Ground, jointly hosted by CWI and the Antigua and Barbuda Cricket Association (ABCA), saw CWI High Performance Unit staff, including coach development manager Chris Brabazon, high performance manager Graeme West, and high performance coach Steve Liburd, guiding 22 participants through a range of topics including coaching philosophy, applied skill acquisition across fielding and batting as well as how to plan and deliver effective, contemporary training sessions.