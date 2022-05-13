Spicer back for ‘WASA’ tourney

CATHERINE SPICER will return to action after almost three years today in the WASA Table Tennis Club Classification Tournament at St Joseph Community Centre, Market Street.

The 26-year-old has not been seen since she was crowned national champion for the second successive time in the middle of 2019.

Spicer, who spent three months training in Spain the year before, only played two of the five major tournaments in 2019 but she went two-for-two as she had won the Silverbowl Championships a few months before the National Championships.

There have been no major senior tournaments in the country since that season because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Spicer will be competing in Division 2 today, along with PowerGen teammate Rod Singh and former promising junior Nikolai Barbour-Alexis. Franklyn Seechan and Everton Sorzano, both formerly ranked in the top ten in the country, and Riad Abasali are among those in the Division 1 field.

Jonathan Cottoy, who just failed to make the national Under-15 team for the just-concluded Caribbean Youth Championship, is in Division 3, along with the likes of Abhai Lal and Yannick Lewis. Players will begin action in round-robin groups and knockout draws will follow. All prizes will be hampers, provided by Toppers Snacks.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

CWI helps coaches develop skills set

Antiguan coaches got an opportunity to develop their skills this week through an initiative that Cricket West Indies (CWI) says it wants to roll out across the region.

A day-long seminar at the Coolidge Cricket Ground, jointly hosted by CWI and the Antigua and Barbuda Cricket Association (ABCA), saw CWI High Performance Unit staff, including coach development manager Chris Brabazon, high performance manager Graeme West, and high performance coach Steve Liburd, guiding 22 participants through a range of topics including coaching philosophy, applied skill acquisition across fielding and batting as well as how to plan and deliver effective, contemporary training sessions.

Ahye grabs Ponce silver

Ahye grabs Ponce silver

Michelle-Lee Ahye picked up silver in the women’s 100 metres dash at the Puerto Rico International Athletics Classic in Ponce, Puerto Rico, late on Thursday. The Trinidad and Tobago track star got to the line in 11.06 seconds.

Pride coach cautions against complacency

Current leaders and defending champions Barbados Pride are not taking anything for granted when the West Indies Championship four-day tournament resumes in Trinidad next week.

Coach Vasbert Drakes, speaking to the media via Zoom yesterday, acknowledged that expectations will be high for his team but noted that conditions in Trinidad will provide a different challenge for all the players.

Spicer back for ‘WASA’ tourney

CATHERINE SPICER will return to action after almost three years today in the WASA Table Tennis Club Classification Tournament at St Joseph Community Centre, Market Street.

The 26-year-old has not been seen since she was crowned national champion for the second successive time in the middle of 2019.

Ramroop hits ton in U-13 tourney

TYLER RAMROOP slammed the first century in the Scotiabank-sponsored Under-13 Inter-Zone Tournament on Wednesday when East Zone hammered Tobago by 156 runs at the Knowles Street Recreation Ground in Curepe.

Opening batter Ramroop studded his innings with 24 fours and dominated the Tobago bowling as East Zone piled up 252 for the loss of five wickets in 36 overs. The only other batsmen to get into double figures were Stephen Bhimsingh (22) and Jadon Rochais (21).

Women Warriors begin against Olympic champions Canada

Trinidad and Tobago’s Women Warriors were given a tough opening match against Olympic champions Canada when CONCACAF yesterday released final match fixtures for the 2022 CONCACAF W Championship carded for July 4-18 in Mexico.

Still, the Women Warriors might not have a better chance of reaching a FIFA World Cup, since as many as six CONCACAF teams have the chance of reaching the tournament.