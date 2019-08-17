Despite all his success in first-class cricket for Trinidad and Tobago, leg-spinner Imran Khan is still committed to improving his craft and believes the recently held Cricket West Indies spin bowling camp has played a part in doing just that.
The camp was led by former Pakistan leg-spinner and current West Indies spin bowling coach, Mushtaq Ahmed, and was held in two countries.
The first, held in Antigua from July 20-27, included Leeward Islands’ Rahkeem Cornwall, Barbados’ Roston Chase, Joshua Bishop and Chaim Holder, Trinidad and Tobago’s Khary Pierre, Windward Islands’ Keron Cottoy and Larry Edwards, Guyana’s Gudakesh Motie and Jamaica’s Akim Frazer.
The camp in Trinidad ran from July 29 to August 3, and featured local spinners Khan. Yannick Cariah, Yannick Ottley, Akeal Hosein and Kissoondath Magram as well as Kavesh Kantasingh, Isaiah Rajah and Bryan Charles.