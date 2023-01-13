SPIN REIGNS

Spinners continued to dominate the Soca Kings North/South Classic yesterday.
This time South off-spinner Bryan Charles grabbed six wickets for 54 runs while his skipper, leg-spinner Imran Khan, bagged four for 53 as North, resuming overnight on 47 without loss, were dismissed for 207.
That batting effort gave the Darren Bravo-led North side a lead of 65 and by stumps they were still ahead by 12 runs, having reduced South to 53 for four, to further fortify their already advantageous position their spinners had put them in on the first day, when they dismissed South for 142 in their first turn at the crease.
Yesterday morning, North openers Vikash Mohan, 45 from 128 balls, and Keagan Simmons, 34 off 84 deliveries, weathered an early burst from pacers Shannon Gabriel and Shaaron Lewis as they took the score to 74 in the first hour.
However, after the first drinks break, Charles was brought into the attack and he made an immediate impact with Simmons driving the first ball of spin for the day to Jason Mohammed at cover. Charles also removed Jeremy Solozano lbw for one before South’s Khan brought himself on at the other end.
Having been greeted with a straight four by Mohan, Khan returned to get the wicket of his opposite number when Bravo drove to Justin Manick at mid-off for a ‘duck’ as North stumbled to lunch at 107 for three. Khan was at it again straight after the break, trapping Mohan lbw for the innings’ top-score.
Yannic Cariah and Tion Webster then combined to put North in the lead before Charles intervened once again. The off-spinner trapped Cariah lbw for 28 while Khan did the same to Webster, who made 17, as North slipped to 145 for six.
The North team recovered to reach 189 for six at tea with Amir Jangoo and Isaiah Rajah keeping the innings going, before both men fell to Charles early in the final session. Jangoo was caught at cover by substitute fielder Rajeev Ramnath for 29 while Rajah was lbw for 23 as Charles completed his five-wicket haul.
However, North just managed to go past 200 before Charles and Khan ended the innings in quick time.
South’s batting woes continued in their second innings with Terrance Hinds bowling Kjorn Ottley for 14 in the third over. Left-arm spinner Khary Pierre then removed Navin Bidaisee, caught at slip for seven, before bowling Kyle Kissoondath for a ‘duck’ while pacer Uthman Muhammad got the final of the 14 wickets to fall on the day, trapping Cephas Cooper lbw for 23.
South will need a herculean effort with the bat to stay in contention on the penultimate day of the encounter today, but that will be a big ask with only Jason Mohammed (four not out), Khan and Jyd Goolie to come along with the bowlers. Play resumes today at 10 a.m.
Summarised Scores:
South 142 all out (60.3 overs) (Jyd Goolie 53; Yannic Cariah 4-28, Khary Pierre 3-42) & 53-4 vs North 207 (85.2 overs) (Vikash Mohan 45, Keagan Simmons 34, Amir Jangoo 29, Yannic Cariah 28; Bryan Charles 6-54, Imran Khan 4-53) --Position: South trail North by 12 runs with six 2nd innings wickets intact.