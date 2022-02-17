SPIRITED START

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO’S women’s head coach Kenwyne Jones got the start he wanted as the Karyn Forbes-captained side earned a crucial 2-1 victory over Nicaragua yesterday.
Under testing, 30 degrees Celsius conditions — that saw at least two of the women Soca Warriors players falling victim to cramps — while battling one player short for 53 minutes of playtime, Jones’ side showed resilience to earn the win in their CONCACAF W (Women) World Cup qualifying Group F game at the Hasely Crawford Stadium.
The critical goals came from Asha James (17th minute) and skipper Karyn Forbes (64th minute) while Nicaragua’s Yessenia Flores (95th) took advantage of a tiring T&T side to sneak one deep into time added on.
Forbes and company started aggressively down both flanks, with the hard-running pair of Cayla Mc Farlane (right) and Kedie Johnson (left) supporting Maria-Frances Serrant.
Nicaragua and the Yorcelly Humphreys-marshalled defence withstood those attacking forays and the pressure by only conceding a couple of corners before Kedie Johnson earned the first of her yellow cards for a high challenge on Nicaragua forward Simri Villareyna who had retreated to her team’s half to assist the under-siege Nicaragua backline.
Ironically, T&T’s opening goal would come from a more direct approach down the middle, when the ubiquitous defender Lauryn Hutchinson attracted two opposing players’ attention before sending James directly towards goal with a through pass between Humphreys and Kesly Perez. James calmly placed the ball into the net, to the right of the out-stretched goakleeper Bethania Aburto in the 17th minute.
The busy Mc Farlane maintained a consistent threat down the right, and in the 26th minute served Serrant near the Nicaragua goalline, her ricochet shot off Humphreys covered up by Aburto’s grounded save.
Two minutes later, defender Rhea Belgrave’s header into goal was waved off by Mexican referee Lizzet Garcia’s whistle for a fowl on Aburto, although Belgrave seemed to reach the ball first before contact with the keeper. That came via a Johnson right-side square, after one of her several over-lapping runs.
Johnson’s aggressive play though wouldn’t find favour with ref Garcia 14 minutes after the cooling break. Garcia deemed her push on Flores to be another yellow card offence and the athletic defender had to leave the field.
Jones remonstrated frustratingly on the sidelines while one fan from the small crowd on hand yelled angrily: “Referee, ah find yuh seeing in Spanish!”
The ten-woman scenario encouraged Jones to change tactics in the second half, switching from a 5-3-2 pressing set-up to a more deep-set 4-4-1 formation, with Mc Farlane the only forward.
It meant the Nicaraguans had more space to play and led to a 51st minute free kick from the top right of the penalty area that Flores failed to keep on target.
Meanwhile, Forbes and company rallied with speedy counter-attacking plays which through Serrant (57th) and then Hinds (63rd) produced corners.
Forbes took advantage of the latter when Aburto failed to collect from Mc Farlane’s first attempt at the near post, Forbes tapping home from the rebound for a 2-0 lead in the 64th minute.
Deflated Nicaragua failed to make any incisive in-roads despite methodical build-up play.
Belgrave and goalkeeper Kamika Forbes would each succumb to cramps twice, eventually being substituted in the 81st and 89th respectively, but not before subjecting the T&T team to a period of at least five minutes of play with just nine players.
Substitutes Dennecia Prince and Chelcy Ralph still managed to effectively counter-attack with corner-producing runs that weren’t converted.
But the efforts took their toll on the undermanned squad when Flores slipped under the attention of the steady but tiring Hutchinson to get the consolation for Nicaragua.
T&T are aiming to qualify for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand as well as CONCACAF’s qualifiers for the 2024 Summer Olympics in France.
Jones’ squad next tackles Dominica in Guyana on Sunday, while they will play the Turks and Caicos Islands on April 9, and Guyana on April 12 to close out the round-robin pool campaign.