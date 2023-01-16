Splashing big into 2023

After a successful 2022, top TTO junior swimmer Nikoli “Niko” Blackman is seeking to make a bigger splash in 2023.
The three-time Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee (TTOC) Junior Sportsman of the Year has always been a force at the regional and Latin American age-group level. But his highlight achievement in 2022 was his seventh-place finish in the finals of the Men’s 50m freestyle at the FINA (now World Aquatics) World Junior Swimming Championships in Peru last September.
“Qualifying for the FINA World Jr 50m freestyle finals in Peru was a rush,” Blackman, a Marlins Swim Club member said. “It was my first opportunity to swim at that level and learn how to do heats, semi-finals, and finals.”
But also memorable was his first time going under 23 seconds for the event in the same heat as some esteemed company. In a Panam Age Group qualifier, Blackman swam with Dylan Carter for the first time and clocked 22.89 in the 50 free.
Back in Peru, after being in medal contention in the early part of the race, Blackman was a bit disappointed to place seventh after working on improving his reaction time with his coach, Joseph Mc Leod.
“I was ready to medal but some simple but very important things I did not do and I blew it. It’s a work in progress,” he summarised, adding that his commitment and discipline in training led to his consistent 2022 results and performances.
It was an important step on the ladder of his swimming progression in two respects; firstly, as a first venture into competing on a world level and secondly, as Blackman used the opportunity to befriend and learn from swimming’s new phenom, Romania’s David Popovici, the world junior and senior record holder for the Men’s 100m freestyle.
“He (Popovici) is awesome and is now my friend. He is a great influence and motivator to me and many swimmers in my age group, boys and girls as he is our age. He is very fast and also a very humble and approachable person. He told me he knew of Trinidad and Tobago and he knew Dylan Carter. He’s a very regular person, very, very humble and friendly and I like that about him. We exchanged caps after the competition and I told him I am going to beat him in the future and he said he is looking forward to that swim,” Blackman stated.
Blackman hopes to have many opportunities to tackle Popovici after his final year of age group swimming this year. The lanky six-foot-five inch swimmer plans to thoroughly enjoy the Carifta and Central American and Caribbean Aquatics Confederation (CCCAN) championships in 2023. Then it is on to the next stage, including participation at the Commonwealth Youth Games and hopefully the Pan American Games in Santiago, Chile in November.
“I go into transition this year and there are goals that I set for myself throughout the 2023 period that will push me forward, setting me up for the ultimate goal, an Olympic 2024 berth,” Blackman said.
His coach is preparing him for what lies ahead and he hopes going after those goals and achieving more by lowering his times will produce the results he desires.
“2023 is my platform for 2024, so I am very excited about this year,” Blackman noted.
Part of the foundation for Paris will be laid in the United States, at the University of Tennessee where Blackman is expected to hitch a full ride.
“After speaking with (assistant) coach Josh Huger (also recruiting coordinator) a couple of times, we felt comfortable with him, answering our questions and some concerns,” Blackman explained. “He shared a bit on Tennessee University and the vision for Tennessee swimming team and how I would fit into their programme as an international swimmer coming in with future commitments to my country, T&T.” Blackman added that he also relied on advice from another TTO swimmer who is a former UT alum, Cherrelle Thompson, before choosing the school.
Blackman also took counsel and gained insight from current FINA World Short Course (25m) 50m freestyle world champion, Jordan Crooks of the Cayman Islands, who is a sophomore there and enjoying great success in the programme under the helm of head coach Matt Kredich.
“We quickly realised this was a great university and an excellent opportunity to continue my education and swimming career. We are honoured and very excited and look forward to the next chapter of the journey at the University of Tennessee. I look forward to being part of the team and to being able to contribute to the team’s goals as well as my personal and international goals,” Blackman said. He also thanked his local coaches and his club for all the support to date.