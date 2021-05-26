Split-sample testing:

John Velazquez

CONTROVERSIAL VICTORY: John Velazquez eases Medina Spirit, right, pass the finish line ahead of the Florent Geroux-ridden Mandaloun, second right, Hot Rod Charlie, with Flavien Prat up, second left, and the Luis Saez-ridden Essential Quality, in the 147th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs, in Louisville, Kentucky, USA, earlier this month. —Photo: AP

Five days after this year’s Kentucky Derby, the stewards at Churchill Downs placed a call to the barn of Bob Baffert to notify him that his Derby winner, Medina Spirit, tested positive for betamethasone, a regulated corticosteroid, according to the trainer.

The positive test is not considered a violation until a split of the original blood sample confirms the result, and that has not happened yet. That has left a number of observers wondering, What is taking so long?

In contrast to the relatively rapid turnaround for the original sample, the process to confirm a test result in a split sample generally takes four to eight weeks, according to racing officials. And that is because of a vast number of complications, the racing officials said, largely to ensure that the trainer’s due-process rights are protected and to get a result that can withstand the full scrutiny of a legal challenge.

“There’s a lot of double-checking that goes on, because you know that at some point the result is likely to be litigated,” said Dr Mary Scollay, the executive director of the Racing Medication and Testing Consortium and the former equine medical director for the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission. “You don’t want the sample thrown out because someone forgot to cross a ‘t’ or dot an ‘i’.”

Generally, stewards have three days after learning of a positive to notify the trainer of the result. After that, the trainer is given the opportunity to decide whether to have the split sample tested. Under the regulations in most racing states, there is no timeframe for when the trainer must make that decision, but trainers usually notify stewards of their intention for the confirmation test within several weeks of the initial result.“There’s nothing in the regulation that provides a time constraint,” Scollay said. “(The trainer) has as much time as he wants. I am sure that’s something that is going to be examined” in the aftermath of the Derby positive. After the trainer elects to have the split tested—at the horse owner’s cost, an expense that generally runs around $1,000—the stewards notify the racing commission of the trainer’s decision. The racing commission must then start the paperwork to ensure that the sample is tested appropriately and generate a list of accredited labs that can perform the confirmatory test. That list is given to the trainer, who then must select one of the labs, usually within three to five days.

The sample is then sent to the selected lab, with specific information about what was found in the sample, how long the sample has been in storage, and other pertinent data—but lacking any information about the identity of the horse that tested positive or the horse’s connections. But that does not mean that the lab puts all of its regular work aside to immediately perform the tests on the split sample, officials said. Most testing laboratories have just enough personnel to perform the tests that the facilities are contracted to complete. A split sample, which has to undergo specific testing using the appropriate equipment, with all of that work carefully documented, gets put in a queue, and that line can be long.

“Unfortunately, it’s a case of when they get to it, they get to it,” Scollay said. “You can have all kinds of things going on in a lab that are out of anyone’s control. People go on vacation. There’s a surge in Covid testing. Most of the labs are already working at full capacity. Testing split samples is something that the labs do for, sort of, the greater good of the industry.”

If the lab confirms the result, the paperwork is sent back to the racing commission, which then must validate the work. After all that, the trainer is once again notified of the result, and the stewards start the process to schedule a hearing to adjudicate the positive and issue a penalty.Racing officials concede that the process is not ideal. Last week, the California Horse Racing Board issued a complaint against horsemen based on the post-race results from a race in November. In that case, the board also conducted an investigation of the positive result, which was for cannabidiol, or CBD, an ingredient that is contained in a significant number of over-the-counter substances purporting to treat pain and inflammation.

“It all takes time,” Scollay said. “There’s no simple answer to most positives.”

—Courtesy Daily Racing Form

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

EXCITING TIMES

EXCITING TIMES

West Indies white-ball skipper Kieron Pollard is excited about the upcoming back-to-back home series against South Africa, Australia and Pakistan while admitting that his players will have to be at the top of their game if they are to conquer their opponents.

T&T 2nd in Texas 4x1

T&T 2nd in Texas 4x1

Trinidad and Tobago finished second to Nigeria in the men’s 4x100 metres relay at the USA Track & Field (USAFT) Invitational, in Texas, on Tuesday.

T&T sprinters Jerod Elcock, Keston Bledman, Kyle Greaux and Tyrell Edwards combined for a 39.81 seconds clocking. The Nigerians got the baton round the track in 39.56.

Split-sample testing:

Split-sample testing:

Five days after this year’s Kentucky Derby, the stewards at Churchill Downs placed a call to the barn of Bob Baffert to notify him that his Derby winner, Medina Spirit, tested positive for betamethasone, a regulated corticosteroid, according to the trainer.

Lakers rebound

Lakers rebound

Anthony Davis scored 34 points, Dennis Schroder added 24 and the Los Angeles Lakers held on for a hard-fought 109-102 win over the Phoenix Suns in Game 2 of the first-round playoff series on Tuesday night.

HOMEGROWN TALENT

HOMEGROWN TALENT

THE Trinidad and Tobago Red Force opted for local talent in the Professional Cricket League (PCL) draft yesterday, signing former West Indies Under-19 World Cup champions Kirstan Kallicharan and Jyd Goolie to complete their list of contracted players for the 2021-2022 season.