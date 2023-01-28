SPLIT THE COACHING

Former Trinidad and Tobago senior men’s cricket team head coach Kelvin Williams is all for split coaching for the West Indies senior men’s team, noting that the approach will ease the burden on the coaches at the international level.
Williams has first-hand knowledge of the rigours of coaching all three formats of the game, having held the reins of the T&T side at a time when Cricket West Indies (CWI) held three regional competitions per season—the regional four-day tournament, the Super50 Cup and the Caribbean T20.
The Caribbean T20 eventually gave way to the franchise-based Caribbean Premier League, while the four-day and Super50 continued to be contested by the six territorial teams.
The recent World Cup Review committee report did make a direct suggestion about the direction CWI should take with the next coach of the regional team. However, Williams did agree with some of the arguments in favour of the specialisation of roles. The three-member committee, comprising chairman Justice Patrick Thompson Jr, batting legend Brian Lara and South African cricket coach Mickey Arthur, was set up to review the performance of the West Indies team at the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup after the Nicholas Pooran-led side were knocked out in the qualifying stage in Australia, having lost to Ireland and Scotland.
Immediately following the World Cup exit, West Indies head coach Phil Simmons resigned his post while Pooran stepped down from the captaincy role shortly after.
In the executive summary of the report which was made public recently, the committee stated that the issue of separate coaches was considered but the members were unable to conclusively give an opinion on whether such an arrangement would suit the needs of West Indies cricket in the short-term.
CWI CEO Johnny Grave said he expected a new men’s head coach to be selected at the end of March or early April and that all options would be explored.
Meanwhile, Andre Coley has taken charge of the team for the ongoing series against Zimbabwe and the upcoming series against South Africa.
In the report, the committee noted that, “at present, West Indies do not play enough red ball cricket and are not scheduled to play any significant red ball cricket in the next five years to justify a separate red ball coach.”
It also stated: “It is arguable that dividing coaching responsibilities may likely make the prospect of coaching a WI team less arduous whilst adding some flexibility to the role and expanding the pool of likely applicants.”
However, Williams had a definite view. He said: “Because there is so much cricket being played, I am of the view that they should have two separate coaches; one for red-ball and one for white-ball.
“I know West Indies do not play that much red-ball cricket but in the modern-day cricket, that is the direction countries are going.”
He said while the committee is correct that the red-ball team does not play a great deal of Test cricket as compared to the bigger countries that have gone the route of specialised coaching, a coach dedicated to the red-ball set-up in the Caribbean could offer more of his time to the identification and development of players for the longer format of the game, which is something the report also touched on.
The report stated that, “It is unrealistic to expect players to emerge without any serious investment in talent-spotting.”
Williams added: “In that way (of having separate coaches) you can free up the red-ball coach to go and have a look at domestic cricket, so when he sits down to select a team, he will pick the right persons and will have the time to work with them.
“A lot of the international teams, some of the same players play both red-ball and white-ball cricket but when I was national coach, all of these regional tournaments—four-day, 50-overs, T20—were played at different times of the year, so it was easier for me to concentrate on each. But with the demands of the international game, (multi-format bilateral tours) to get the best out of the coaches, you need specialisation.”
Williams explained: “For Test cricket, you need someone in there with good man-management skills and that is the key. At that level, you need to manage people properly. You already have the technical aspects of things, so the key at that level is managing the players in the right way to get the best from them.”
He continued: “At the same time, the strategies for the different formats will be different as well, so having specialist coaches who can focus on the challenges of that particular format will be a plus.”
He stressed, however, that “there must also be a good relationship between the two coaches for it to work properly.”