Sport administrator, broadcaster Harford passes

VETERAN broadcaster, businessman and sport administrator Anthony Harford has passed on. Harford, 68, died yesterday morning.
Harford had a long history in media and sports administration. A former Trinidad and Tobago Television sports presenter, Harford also made his mark in radio and was co-founder of All Sports Promotions.
Harford was on the Board of several sporting and business organisations and has been credited with kick-starting the careers of innumerable professionals in the media and sports world.
Harford was administrator in charge of the Republic Youth League and was also Northern Football Association president, before stepping down due to illness. Among those expressing condolences at his passing was the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association.
“The TTFA extends deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of veteran sportscaster and administrator Anthony Harford following his passing this morning,” the FA stated.
Commenting via twitter, Caribbean (CANOC) Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee (TTOC) president Brian Lewis acknowledged Harford’s long contribution to sport. “In many ways a sport industry pioneer,” Lewis stated, while expressing sincerest condolences to his family and friends.
Former TTFA president William Wallace remembers Harford as a personal friend with whom he discussed plans just two days before his passing. Wallace and Harford were both part of the United TTFA slate which briefly led the TTFA in 2020 and when Wallace was men’s Under-20 and senior national football team manager, he recalls Harford being a problem-solver during the many difficult times when these national teams had no funding.
“We go back a long, long way. We were personal friends. I spoke with him on Wednesday last,” Wallace revealed. “He shared his plans with me and we were supposed to catch up for dinner sometime. I spoke to him two days ago, and this morning when I got this news it really, really rocked me.”
The ex-TTFA boss also felt Harford’s contribution to sport was immeasurable.
Wallace remembers the men’s national football team—with Hudson Charles as coach and Derek King as assistant-coach—being stranded by a storm in St Lucia after a qualifying tournament. They had no extra funding, but with a few phone calls, Harford was able to organise for the team to stay on at the hotel, even without funds.
“He was well organised. He had a wealth of contacts. In terms of problem solving, we know that when we go to Tony, he would find a way to solve the problem. That was the strength of the man,” stated Wallace. “He could always find somebody that he could turn to to help. We have lost a giant.”
Bruce Aanensen, manager of Trinidad and Tobago’s 2006 FIFA World Cup team was Harford’s silent business partner at All Sport Promotions. Living just three minutes away, Aanensen rushed to Harford’s home immediately on finding out that he had died yesterday.
Most of all, Aanensen remembers Harford being “a good man” who did a lot of community work, raising funds for teams and organisations, which frequently called on his expertise.
“Everybody came to Tony for him to raise funds for something or the other. He was always raising funds for communities, many of which he was not a part of.”
Aanensen also knew Harford had suffered several medical complications over the years, most a consequence of a long battle with diabetes. “He had bypass surgery, “Aanensen disclosed. “He even went blind for a while and had to have surgery in both eyes.”
Harford was struggling with having to have renal dialysis twice a week, including the day before he died. After dialysis, he ate something, went to bed and never woke.
“He had a peaceful look on his face,” his friend Aanensen stated. “I would like to think he went the way he wanted, in his own bed and alone. Because, he spent a lot of time alone.”
Condolences pour in
T&T Cricket Board president Azim Bassarath was also shocked at the news of Harford’s passing yesterday and agreed that his death was a great loss to the sporting fraternity.
“From a personal point of view, I would have known Tony for over 30 years. Tony came all the way to Moruga to give the feature address at my club’s presentation function and he was warmly accepted and he kept that contact with the club. That was the kind of person he was. I want to take this opportunity on behalf of the TTCB to extend condolences to his family,” said Bassarath.
Meanwhile, Minister of Sport and Community Development, Shamfa Cudjoe, extended her condolences to the family, relatives, friends and the sports fraternity on the passing of the veteran sportscaster and administrator.
“We salute Tony for his tremendous contributions to the development and promotion of sports. His voice was distinct and one that we will surely miss. He was indeed a legend, top media sports personality and administrator. We thank him for everything he has done and for giving distinguished and diligent service to Trinidad and Tobago. May his soul rest in eternal peace,” Cudjoe stated in a media release.