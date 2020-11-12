Sport and Community Development minister Shamfa Cudjoe has congratulated national swimmer Dylan Carter for his outstanding recent performance at the International Swimming League (ISL) and has encouraged him to remain disciplined, focused and committed, according to a release.
Carter shattered two national records during the final schedule of the regular season in Budapest, Hungary on Tuesday. Representing the United States’ LA Current Club, Carter clocked 50.7 seconds in the 100m butterfly event, breaking the record of 52.81 seconds that was set by Joshua McLeod in 2012.
The 24-year-old’s second record-breaking performance came during the 4 x100m freestyle lead-off leg for his team, coming in at 46.56 seconds in the first leg of the race, surpassing George Bovell’s 16-year record of 47.06 seconds.
Minster Cudjoe recalled that Carter won silver at the 50m butterfly event in the 2018 Commonwealth Games. Carter also performed impressively at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Brazil, when he was only 20 years old.
“Carter’s record breaking performances reflect his steadfast pursuit of excellence, and his laser-sharp focus on the 2021 Olympics is evident,” Cudjoe said.
“Every time these national records are broken, it reaffirms why the Government of Trinidad and Tobago remains committed to providing support and incentives to our athletes, and why sport remains a critical tool in the growth and development of our young people.”