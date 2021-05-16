Sport Ministry launches training video series

The Ministry of Sport and Community Development has a rollout of its sport training video series, which offers insights into the playing, managing, coaching and administration of various sports.
The series, led by some of the leading women in each sporting discipline, will comprise 12 videos introducing other women and girls to the fundamental knowledge and skills applied to various game situations. It also seeks to motivate and inspire participation in sport as a recreational activity; one of the overarching objectives of the Pink Reign Campaign.
The videos are facilitated by several National Governing Bodies and feature demonstrations in checkers, scrabble and draughts, as well as more physically intense activities such as gymnastics, basketball, cheerleading, jump rope, karate, table tennis, body building and weight-training.
The videos will be posted on the Ministry’s Facebook and Instagram pages and on its YouTube channel, and will be shared twice per month. The first video of the series spotlights Shotokan Karate techniques with an all-female team of demonstrators from the Trinidad Karate Association, led by Sensei Kelly Rechais Borde.
The Pink Reign Campaign seeks to encourage the meaningful participation of women and girls in sports and is being executed through four pillars: the GirlsRunTT Virtual Race Challenge, a Panel Discussion Series, an upcoming social media feature spotlighting women and girls in sport, and the Sport Training Video series.