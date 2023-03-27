“It means a lot, to be quite honest, because it’s been three years consecutively and I am quite honoured to have been nominated and to have won three years in a row.”
Nikoli Blackman, the First Citizens Sports Foundation 2022 Youth Sportsman of the Year, was pensively proud of his accomplishments for 2022.
The lanky six-foot-five Marlins Aquatics Club swimmer also ranked his Carifta 2022 performances—15 medals (11 individual and four relay) as a demonstration of his hard work.
But the high came with what would have been the most decisive performance to earn him the title once more. “World juniors where I swam against swimmers of my age and I am currently the seventh fastest U-18 in the world (in the men’s 50m free).”
In his last year as a junior, Blackman is hoping to surpass those heady 2022 feats, starting with his participation in the Carifta Swimming Championships next week in Curacao
“This is my last Carifta and then I age out, so ‘last one, fast one’ as the swimmers say, and just end it with a bang!”, the soon-to-be University of Tennessee freshman said.
He also plans to splash into action at the CAC and Pan American Games with his mentor Dylan Carter.
Meanwhile, cyclist Phoebe Sandy, the 2022 Youth Sportswoman of the Year, believed her participation in the UCI World Junior track Cycling Championships in Israel demonstrated areas for improvement and growth.
“It (my performance) exposed a lot of weaknesses that we have in training in Trinidad...but it showed the potential we have and what it takes to go forward. We have to keep pushing from here on.”
Jereem Richards’ sister, Brittney Richards-Nelson, and Teniel Campbell’s mother, Euphemia Huggins, collected on the absent athletes’ behalf for the 2022 Senior Sportsman of the Year and Senior Sportswoman of the Year, respectively.
Nine individuals and one team were also inducted into the First Citizens Sports Foundation Hall of Fame Sunday night.
The inductees included the 1987 national netball team; Andrew Aleong for cricket, Lionel D’Arceuil and Winston “Reds” Mulligan for table tennis, volleyball administrator Mushtaque Mohammed, Stacey Ann Sui Butt for hockey, Ashley Ian Harris for coaching, and Marcus Minshall, an all-round sportsman. Two inductees were entered posthumously including Ian Nivet for cycling and Phillip Ian Dore for athletic training and physiotherapy.