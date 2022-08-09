SporTT and TTL sign MoU to strengthen ties

Jason Williams

ON THE DOTTED LINE: Jason Williams, CEO SporTT, left, and Carla Cupid, CEO (interim) Tourism Trinidad Limited, sign off on a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

The Sports Company of Trinidad and Tobago Limited (SporTT) and Tourism Trinidad Limited (TTL) are formalising plans to develop Trinidad and Tobago as the leading sport tourism destination in the English-speaking Caribbean.

The two state agency CEOs signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), that highlights key areas for development and activation at a signing ceremony at the National Aquatic Centre in Balmain Couva. Both are adamant that this plan that for the most part is already in motion, will drive growth in both sectors and foster community and entrepreneurial development.

The MoU seeks to normalise seamless collaboration for developmental activities which can be activated via an already approved Sports Tourism Policy. It will also formalize a singular voice for the two agencies in promotion of Sports Tourism events locally, regionally, and internationally.

Most importantly will be the optimizing of analytics to constantly monitor and refine the Sports Tourism message, thereby ensuring that Destination Trinidad is always top of mind when it comes to international sporting activities and capitalising on revenue generating events.

SporTT CEO Jason Williams notes that, “already for the year we have had three major international tournaments, ICC Under-19 cricket, Pan Am swimming and Davis Cup tennis. This shows the confidence placed in our ability to plan and host successfully what are effectively logistical behemoths. So, as we continue to attract more attention, we must ensure that brand Trinidad is given one unified voice.”

The MoU comes as the state agencies continue formal and informal cross-branding and partnerships. This also assists when it comes to efficiently utilizing resources for the execution of Sports Tourism products and activations.

CEO (Interim) of Tourism Trinidad Limited, Carla Cupid reiterated, “there are obvious synergies between tourism and sports. What this MoU does is build an ecosystem that will ensure that we can comfortably welcome athletes, their fans and supporters. We look forward to strengthening our collaboration with SporTT in terms of destination branding, infrastructure development and attracting visitors to sporting events that are in themselves powerful tourism attractions while drawing global attention to Destination Trinidad.”

The MoU signing was witnessed by the Chairman and board of the TTL.

