Nicholas Paul made his mark on the UCI World Cycling Championships, securing silver for Trinidad and Tobago yesterday in the Elite Men’s Sprint event.
Paul sustained his only two losses in the competition at the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome in Glasglo, Scotland, in the best-of-three final at the hands of two-time Olympic gold medallist Harrie Lavreysen, who picked up his fifth world sprint title.
Still, the T&T cyclist adds a second silver to his collection after picking up Time Trial silver at the 2021 World Championships. Paul’s father, Darren, said he’s “satisfied” with his son’s showing and thinks Nicholas will get “stronger and stronger”.
“In sport, you take it one stage at a time, we’re at this event right now,” the elder Paul told i95.5FM’s Andre Baptiste. Earlier yesterday, Paul made sure of precious metal by defeating Poland’s Rudyk Mateusz in two semi-final rides to reach the decider.
Also representing the Red, White and Black, Akil Campbell finished 22nd overall in the omnium competition after completing the points race earlier yesterday. Paul will next line up in Heat 2 of the men’s keirin event today, with compatriot Kwesi Browne expected to start in Heat 4.
Teniel Campbell, the lone female competitor from T&T, will contest the Women’s Elite Individual Time Trial event on Thursday and the Women’s Elite Road Race on August 13.