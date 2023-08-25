SporTT probes breach of restricted area at HCS

THE Sports Company of Trinidad and Tobago (SporTT) confirms that planned minor works continue to be conducted at the Hasely Crawford Stadium as part of the stadium renovation and refurbishment process.

The HCS recently underwent significant upgrades, and the scope of these works includes installing a pigeon proofing solution at the stadium due to the presence of the birds.

In light of the planned pigeon proofing works, and to ensure the health and safety of all users of the facility, patrons have been restricted from accessing sections of the stadium near the scoreboard frequented by the birds since the venue was reopened for the Commonwealth Youth Games.

Recently, an unauthorised breach of the restricted areas occurred, and SporTT is investigating the circumstances that led to this breach as the area is currently cordoned off and restricted due to ongoing work.

SporTT understands the importance of the Hasely Crawford Stadium to sport in Trinidad and Tobago, which is why a decision was made to partially reopen the venue to facilitate a limited number of sporting events and programmes.

Works are currently ongoing at Hasely Crawford Stadium, and an update will be provided to the public once this process is completed.

From August 4-11, the HCS successfully hosted Commonwealth Youth Games events, as well as a variety of other recent sporting events, including national 2023 Youth Sport Camps.

SporTT is committed to ensuring national facilities, under its purview, are maintained for the purpose of enhancing sport development and elite performance in Trinidad and Tobago.

