THE Sports Company of Trinidad and Tobago Ltd (SporTT) made a loss of $7.69 million for the six months ended March 31, 2023, according to its published unaudited financial statement for the period.
This $7.69 million loss was a 48 per cent decrease compared to the loss SporTT made for the six months ended March 31 last year.
One of the contributing factors to SporTT’s improved financial performance over the last year was that the government increased its grant to the fully state-owned company by more than $18.26 million for the period.
For the six months ended March 31, 2022 SporTT received a government grant totalling $87.49 million.
This year for the comparative period, the grant from the government was increased to $105.74 million.
“(SporTT) is pleased to publish its six-month unaudited financial statements (2023), while continuously improving our internal governance according to the State Enterprise Performance Monitoring Manual and the Ministry of Finance obligations,” its chairman Douglas Camacho stated.
“Coming out of the Covid-19 pandemic has been a relatively smooth transition as many stakeholders in sport were eager to return to the field of play. While the country remains vigilant, SporTT recommits to providing the efficiency and transparency we have become known for in the interests of our line Ministry and other partners in sport,” Camacho stated.
SporTT provides funding, oversight and guidance to 15 National Governing Bodies (NGBs), who are responsible for the sustainable growth and development of their respective sport.
The expenditure provided to the NGBs and sporting initiatives for the period was $7.31 million, according to SporTT’s financials.
The expenditure provided to the NGBs and sporting initiatives for the comparative period last year was $5.66 million.
“Presently, Trinidad and Tobago is tasked with the hosting of major events upon which the objective is to further position the country as a regional powerhouse for sport and a prime destination for sport tourism,” Camacho stated.
“SporTT recommits to taking the leap; by demonstrating leadership, empowering others, celebrating achievement and growing participation that we are certain will redound to the future evolution of sport in Trinidad and Tobago,” he stated.