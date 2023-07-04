Douglas Camacho

SPORT CHAIRMAN: Douglas Camacho

THE Sports Company of Trinidad and Tobago Ltd (SporTT) made a loss of $7.69 million for the six months ended March 31, 2023, according to its published unaudited financial statement for the period.

This $7.69 million loss was a 48 per cent decrease compared to the loss SporTT made for the six months ended March 31 last year.

One of the contributing factors to SporTT’s improved financial performance over the last year was that the government increased its grant to the fully state-owned company by more than $18.26 million for the period.

For the six months ended March 31, 2022 SporTT received a government grant totalling $87.49 million.

This year for the comparative period, the grant from the government was increased to $105.74 million.

“(SporTT) is pleased to publish its six-month unaudited financial statements (2023), while continuously improving our internal governance according to the State Enterprise Performance Monitoring Manual and the Ministry of Finance obligations,” its chairman Douglas Camacho stated.

“Coming out of the Covid-19 pandemic has been a relatively smooth transition as many stakeholders in sport were eager to return to the field of play. While the country remains vigilant, SporTT recommits to providing the efficiency and transparency we have become known for in the interests of our line Ministry and other partners in sport,” Camacho stated.

SporTT provides funding, oversight and guidance to 15 National Governing Bodies (NGBs), who are responsible for the sustainable growth and development of their respective sport.

The expenditure provided to the NGBs and sporting initiatives for the period was $7.31 million, according to SporTT’s financials.

The expenditure provided to the NGBs and sporting initiatives for the comparative period last year was $5.66 million.

“Presently, Trinidad and Tobago is tasked with the hosting of major events upon which the objective is to further position the country as a regional powerhouse for sport and a prime destination for sport tourism,” Camacho stated.

“SporTT recommits to taking the leap; by demonstrating leadership, empowering others, celebrating achievement and growing participation that we are certain will redound to the future evolution of sport in Trinidad and Tobago,” he stated.

The West Indies women made heavy weather of what should have been a straightforward chase against their Ireland counterparts but managed to just get over the line as they opened their three-match T20 series with a nervy two-wicket wicket victory, off the final ball, at the Daren Sammy Ground in Gros Islet, St Lucia, yesterday.

Mixed day for T&T athletes at CAC Games

The Trinidad and Tobago netball team opened their Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games campaign in San Salvador, El Salvador, with a 108-10 annihilation over the Dominican Republic in their Group A fixture on Monday night.

Bigger issues

Bigger issues

Trinidad and Tobago’s senior men’s footballers’ poor performance at the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup is more a symptom of the overall decline of football in T&T and less about national coach Angus Eve.

This is the view of both Brent Sancho and Clayton Morris, two former players who have represented Trinidad and Tobago successfully and at the highest level.

WI to defend Richards-Botham Trophy against England next year

West Indies will defend the Richards-Botham Trophy when they tour England for three Tests next year.

The tour, which will see the opening Test at historic Lord’s, will be the second of England for the Caribbean side following the ground-breaking series in 2020 amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

U-19s fall to Bajans in opener

The Trinidad and Tobago Under-19s fell to a 38-run defeat against Barbados in the opening round of the Cricket West Indies Men’s Risings Stars Under-19 50-over Championship at Sion Field in St Vincent.

Barbados were dismissed for 152 in 39 overs with Andrew Rambaran grabbing three wickets for 20 runs and Jacen Agard taking three for 41.

Charles added to Test series provisional squad

Charles added to Test series provisional squad

Trinidad and Tobago spinner Bryan Charles has been added to the West Indies’ pre-series camp ahead of the Test matches against the Indian cricket team later this month.

Cricket West Indies (CWI) initially named an 18-man squad which included a number of the usual Test players, including Jayden Seales who has recovered from a knee injury. The squad also contains five uncapped players; batters Alick Athanaze, Kavem Hodge and Kirk McKenzie, as well as fast bowlers Akeem Jordan and Jair McAllister.