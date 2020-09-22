Spotlight centres on batters

The West Indies Women enter today’s second match of the Vitality T20 series against England in desperate need of more production from their batters.
Stafanie Taylor’s side succumbed by 47 runs at the County Ground in the first match of five on Monday, with only Deandra Dottin with 69 reaching double figures as the Windies chased 164 for victory.
While happy with her own contribution, Dottin said the Caribbean side stumbled at the start of their run chase, not capitalsing on the first six overs.
She added in her post-match news conference: “The game plan was for me to bat through the innings and to set up the game, whereas if we come down to the latter part we actually get a couple big overs. Unfortunately England bowled very well.”
In today’s second match, Dottin would like to see a more collective effort from the batters. “If we had capitalised on those dot balls and turned them into ones and had more partnerships we would have been better off,” she said.
Monday was the first outing for the WI women since March. But Dottin did not use rustiness as an excuse for the defeat. “We’ve been preparing for two-and-a-half weeks,” she said.
“I think we basically ticked all the boxes it was just a matter of execution, and we didn’t do that today, bat nor ball. But I think the girls were really happy to get out there and play some international, competitive cricket. But unfortunately, it was not the result we were looking for,” she added.
Today, Dottin and her teammates get another chance to make good on their preparation. Play starts at 1 p.m. (T&T time)
West Indies Women from: Stafanie Taylor (Capt), Deandra Dottin, Shemaine Campbelle, Afy Fletcher, Hayley Matthews, Shamilia Connell, Britney Cooper, Chedean Nation, Natasha McLean, Chinelle Henry, Aaliyah Alleyne, LeeAnn Kirby, Sheneta Grimmond, Karishma Ramharack, Shabika Gajnabi, Cherry-Ann Fraser, Kaysia Schultz.
England Women from: Heather Knight (Capt), Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Katie George, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Nat Sciver, Anya Shrubsole, Mady Villiers, Fran Wilson, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Danni Wyatt.