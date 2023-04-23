SPRINT GOLD!

TRINIDAD and Tobago’s ace cyclist Nicholas Paul marked the road back from injury to the top with an exclamation point when claiming gold in his pet event, the Men’s (match) Sprint, at the 2023 Tissot UCI Track Nations Cup, in Milton, Canada, last evening.
Also in action on the competition’s final day were fellow Team TTO teammates Kwesi Browne and female cyclist Alexi Costa-Ramirez. Browne failed to advance past the round of 16 in the Men’s Sprint, in which he was eliminated by China’s Zhou Yu, while Costa-Ramirez contested qualifying heat two of the women’s omnium, but did not finish.
Meanwhile, Paul got past Australian Matthew Richardson in straight rides in the semi-finals of the match sprint en route to booking his place in the final, in which he rode off against Poland’s Mateusz Rudykin — the 2016 UEC European Track Championships victor — who also advanced to the final after prevailing over Malaysian Muhammed Sahrom in straight rides. Richardson would go on to win in the ride-off for the bronze, in two easy rides.
Paul cruised to victory in the first of the two best of three rides against the powerfully built 27-year-old Pole. Leading out early, Paul allowed Rudykin to take over and halfway through the three-lap event the European committed for home. However, he could not repel the strong charge of the Gasparillo native, who won cheekily, conserving his energy as he cruised over the finish line.
Paul was just as clinical in the second ride-off, this time chasing early before again winning seemingly with something up his sleeve. Always sensing that he had the opponent’s measure, Paul left it until near the finish line before winning by half a bike length.
The 24-year-old Southerner saw a stellar 2022 season end abruptly when fracturing his collarbone and ribs from a crash during training at the World Cycling Centre in Switzerland. He only just returned to competitive action, taking bronze on Saturday in the men’s keirin event.
The 2019 Pan American champion won triple gold at the UCI Track Nations Cup in 2021 — winning the kilo time trial, keirin and men’s sprint. A month later, he claimed silver in the kilo time trial at the UCI World Championships.
The T&T Nations Cup team also included Akil Campbell. The four-day event afforded the local cyclists a chance to gain qualifying points for the Paris 2024 Olympics, as well as world ranking points towards the UCI Tissot World Track Cycling Championships, scheduled for August 3-9 in Glasgow, Scotland.