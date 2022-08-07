Sprint relay silver

Kyle Greaux overhauled Nigeria’s Raymond Ekevwo on the anchor leg to capture men’s 4x100 metres silver for Trinidad and Tobago at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, yesterday.
Jerod Elcock, Eric Harrison Jr. and Kion Benjamin combined well on the first three legs, getting the baton to Greaux third, behind England and Nigeria.
The T&T anchor, however, was not prepared to accept bronze, powering past his Nigerian counterpart to hand his teammates silver in 38.70 seconds. England struck gold in 38.35, while Nigeria had to settle for bronze in 38.81.
Each member of the T&T team made a valuable contribution to the podium finish. “I knew I had to get out there to give Eric it in a good position,” said leadoff runner Elcock. “To come out here and get a medal is truly an honour,” Harrison declared. “It’s been a long season for a lot of us college athletes, so to come out here and execute and finish the meet with a medal is amazing.”
Benjamin performed third leg duties. “First time on the big stage in a final,” said Benjamin, “so this means a lot to me. I love the atmosphere. I love representing Trinidad and Tobago – Team TTO, 868, everything, Moodset, everything.”
At 34, anchorman Greaux was the senior statesman on the team. “The younger guys put down a good body of work, and I felt the surge of energy to bring it home for them.”
The men’s 4x1 silver was one of six medals for T&T at Birmingham 2022. Cyclist Nicholas Paul secured keirin gold, sprint silver and kilo bronze. Jereem “The Dream” Richards struck gold in the men’s 200m. Yesterday, the 4x1 silver turned out to be the opening act for men’s 4x4 gold, Dwight St Hillaire, Asa Guevara, Machel Cedenio and Richards winning the title in 3:01.29. (See Page 3)
T&T’s 2012 Olympic champion Keshorn Walcott threw 82.61 metres to finish fourth in the men’s javelin.
Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem was golden with a 90.18m Games record hurl. Grenadian world champion Anderson Peters produced an 88.64m effort to claim silver, with bronze going to Kenya’s Julius Yego at 85.70.
Khalifa St Fort, Michelle-Lee Ahye, Mauricia Prieto and Leah Bertrand teamed up for sixth spot in the women’s 4x100m final. The T&T quartet clocked 43.86 seconds. Nigeria won in an African record time of 42.10.
Kelsey Daniel disturbed the sand at 15.95 metres to finish ninth in the men’s triple jump. Daniel’s T&T teammate, Tyra Gittens produced a 6.27m leap for 11th spot in the women’s long jump. Cyclist Teniel Campbell finished an impressive sixth in the women’s road race.