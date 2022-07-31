SPRINT SILVER

TEAM TTO’s top cyclist Nicholas Paul had to settle for a silver medal as a fellow-23-year-old, Australia’s Matthew Richardson, repelled him in straight rides in the Men’s Sprint final yesterday, at the Lee Valley VeloPark, in London.
After his Men’s Keirin gold Saturday, Paul would have been seeking to replicate Roger Gibbon’s Commonwealth Games double gold medal effort from the 1966 Kingston, Jamaica edition, of the Games. But Richardson had other plans.
Paul, the world record holder for the flying 200m, was outmanoeuvred by his Aussie counterpart in the gold medal showdown after the TTO rider had moved through the rounds in dominating fashion.
Paul lost the first ride of the final against the stout-looking Richardson, who took advantage of a gap to the inside lane on the penultimate lap to spear to a three-length lead, holding off Paul’s late charge at the line.
Then in the second, Paul couldn’t get past the rider form Down Under, who repelled his attempt at a long sprint on the second lap, carrying the Gasparillo native wide and then accelerating to open a gap, as Paul gave up the fight about halfway through the final lap.
The 2019 Pan American Games men’s sprint champion will still have a chance to emulate Gibbons’ achievement as he lines up in the finals of the Men’s Kilometre time-trial today.
Earlier, in the semi-final rounds, the 23-year-old Paul came from behind and won the third and deciding ride, displaying a devastating burst of acceleration that demoralised Australian Matt Glaetzer and ensured his advance to the final against Richardson, who had overcome Scotland’s Jack Carlin, also in three rides.
When the competition started, Paul laid down the hammer with a championship record of 9.445 seconds in the qualifying round to be the fastest, when cruising into the men’s sprint 1/8 phase.
Paul had dismissed the challenge of New Zealand’s Sam Webster before taking care of Canadian opponent Ryan Dodyk, according to the commentator “with embarrassing ease” in the quarter-final rounds, not once getting out of his seat as he first pulled alongside the Canadian and then breezed past him to comfortably advance to the semi-finals.
Paul’s TTO teammate Kwesi Browne was 12th fastest after qualifying in 10.011 seconds but exited at the 1/8 stage when he lost to Australia’s Thomas Cornish, while the another TTO representative Quincy Alexander finished 22nd (10.339), failing to advance.
In the men’s 15k scratch heat, Akil Campbell overcame a fall to finish tenth in heat one and qualify for the finals. In the women’s 25k points race, TTO’s Alexi Costa-Ramirez was never involved in the race and was -40 points down when she exited and failed to finish about 20 laps out from the 100-lap event.
Meanwhile, in boxing, Worlds bronze medallist Nigel Paul booked his ticket into the quarter-final stage after the referee stopped his bout after 1.38 of the opening round. Paul knocked down Mauritius’s Jean Otendy twice and, following two standing eight counts, Bulgarian referee Maria Kavaklieve called a halt to the contest.
In swimming, Dylan Carter scratched after the preliminaries of the men’s 50m backstroke after qualifying for the semi-finals to concentrate on the men’s 50m freestyle event which splashes off tomorrow. Carter had finished fifth in heat four in a time of :25.81.
His Team TTO compatriot, Jeron Thompson, failed to advance, placing 26th overall out of 45 competitors, after coming home in eighth, in heat six of the same event.
In squash, Chase Mc Quan easily won his plate round of 32, 3-0 (11-8, 11-8, 11-3) against Papua New Guinea’s Maduko Suari, while his compatriot Charlotte Knaggs had a walkover against St Vincent and the Grenadines’ Jada Ross.
In triathlon, Team TTO, represented by the quartet of Jean-Marc Granderson, Kaya Rankine-Beadle, Jason Costelloe, and Jenna Ross, checked in 11th of 12 in the mixed-team relay.