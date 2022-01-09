The batting problems continued for the West Indies Under-19 team in their first official warm-up match yesterday ahead of the start of the ICC Under-19 50-over World Cup.
Playing traditional powerhouses India at the national stadium in Providence, Guyana, the team led by Ackeem Auguste lost heavily by 108 runs. Set a challenging 279 for victory, the Windies youths crashed to 170 all out in 43 overs.
Throughout their recent four-match series against South Africa, the West Indies batters struggled to face their full allotment of overs and put together substantial scores. Yesterday, the story was the same.
Openers Matthew Nandu and Shaqkere Parris began solidly enough, posting 30 in nine overs before Parris was dismissed by seamer Garv Sangwan. His dismissal started a now familiar procession, with Teddy Bishop departing ten balls later, an lbw victim of Sangwan with the score on 35.
Left-hander Nandu then put together another 30 with Jordan Johnson (ten) before he became a victim of off-spinner Manav Parakh in the 18th over, the total standing at 65 for three.
Captain Auguste (zero) bowled by Parakh (10-0-34-3), Rivaldo Clarke (11) and vice-captain Giovonte Depeiza (ten) were also gone midway through the 27th over (99 for six), with Nandu fighting to keep the innings going.
Eventually however, he also departed in the 33rd over (120 for seven) for an innings top-score of 52 off 101 balls with five fours, a victim of slow left-armer Aneeshwar Gautam as he swept and was caught by Kaushal Tambe.
A further 159 runs off 103 balls were still needed by the Windies at that stage, an improbable task with three wickets left. And off-spinner Tambe (5-0-30-3) wrapped up the innings with the wickets of Carlon Bowen-Tuckett (20), Anderson Mahase (one) and a counter-attacking Johann Layne, who struck a robust 33 off 25 balls (three fours, two sixes) before he offered the bowler a return catch.
Earlier, India U-19s set the pace after skipper Yash Dhull had won the toss, amassing 278 for six in their full 50 overs. However, they started poorly, slumping to 18 for two in the seventh over after Layne removed openers Harnoor Singh and Angkrish Raghuvanshi.
But Dhull led a revival with 52 off 67 balls (six fours, two sixes). He put on 85 for the third wicket with Shaik Rasheed (26), and then when the skipper was dismissed two runs later to make it 105 for four, Aradhya Yadav (42, 40 balls, one four, five sixes) took the attack to the bowling, adding 82 for the fifth wicket with top-scorer Nishant Sindhu, who lashed seven fours and three sixes in an unbeaten 78 off 76 balls, that took the game away from the Windies.
Sindhu’s knock gave the latter half of the innings real momentum, something that the West Indians never generated when they chased.
Summarised scores:
India U-19s 278-6, 50 overs (Nishant Sindhu 78 n.o., Yash Dhull 52, Aradhya Yadav 42; Johann Layne 3/51) vs WI U-19s 170 all out, 43 overs (Matthew Nandu 52; Kaushal Tambe 3/30, Manav Parakh 3/34, Garv Sangwan 2/18, Aneeshwar Gautam 2/37). --India U-19s won by 108 runs.