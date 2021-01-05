Spurs ease past Brentwood to reach Carabao Cup final

Heung-Min

ON TARGET: Tottenham Hotspur’s Son Heung-Min, right, scores his team’s second goal during their English League Cup semi-final clash against Brentford, at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, yesterday. —Photo: AFP

Tottenham Hotspur reached the League Cup final after goals from Moussa Sissoko and Son Heung-min sank Championship (second-tier) Brentford 2-0 yesterday to set up a clash with Manchester United or Manchester City in April’s showpiece.

Fellow London side Brentford, playing in their first semi-final in a major cup competition, started brightly but fell behind in the 12th minute when unmarked French midfielder Sissoko headed in a fine Sergio Reguilon cross from the left.

The visitors, who had beaten four top-flight teams on their way to the semis, thought they had drawn level after the break when striker Ivan Toney headed home but the goal was disallowed for a very tight offside, which was spotted by VAR.

Toney’s grounded knee was ruled to be offside before he rose to head in from close range after Ethan Pinnock nodded a cross back across the face of goal.

Jose Mourinho’s Spurs side responded to that let-off with South Korean forward Son collecting a fine pass from Tanguy Ndombele and bursting goalwards before slotting past goalkeeper David Raya to make it 2-0 after 70 minutes.

Brentford’s disappointment was compounded when Josh Dasilva was sent off six minutes from time for an over-the-top challenge on Tottenham’s Denmark midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, who was immediately substituted with blood streaming down his shin.

Spurs have not won a major trophy since their League Cup triumph over Chelsea in 2008 but this will be their ninth appearance in the final of the competition, which they have won four times.

The showpiece match will be held at Wembley on April 25, after the Football League moved the date back from February to increase the chances of fans being able to attend.

United host City in the other semi-final at Old Trafford today.

Gayle among WI stars confirmed for PSL draft

Chris Gayle headlines a plethora of West Indies stars confirmed for next weekend’s draft of the Pakistan Super League.

The 41-year-old Gayle, along with veteran all-rounder Dwayne Bravo, former Twenty20 captain Carlos Brathwaite and openers Lendl Simmons and Evin Lewis, were among 25 foreign players announced by the Pakistan Cricket Board yesterday.

BALANCING ACT

With 12 West Indies players declining to tour Bangladesh later this month, former West Indies fast-bowler Tony Gray believes Cricket West Indies (CWI) might have to update their Covid-19 policies going forward to ensure the best players take the field.

CWI mourns Butch Stewart’s passing

Cricket West Indies (CWI) yesterday paid tribute to Gordon “Butch” Stewart who passed away on Monday.

Stewart, the outstanding Jamaican businessman and entrepreneur, was the founder and chairman of Sandals International Resorts, a long-standing partner of CWI.

Wallerfield Warriors get boxing gear

Minister of Sport and Community Development Shamfa Cudjoe handed over $10,000 worth of boxing equipment and gear to head coach Waldron Brooks of the Wallerfield Warriors Boxing Gym at a presentation ceremony hosted by Trinidad Boxing Board of Control (TBBC) at the Hasely Crawford Stadium last month.

Criticism of Cavani ban grows in South America

The South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) joined the growing criticism of England’s FA yesterday with a condemnation of the three-match ban given to Uruguayan Edinson Cavani for alleged racism.